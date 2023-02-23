Spinnaker SCA Acquires Accelogix

Acquisition Further Expands Supply Chain Services Firm's Capabilities in Warehouse Management, Labor Management, and Automation Technology

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading supply chain strategy, planning, and execution consulting firm, Spinnaker SCA, announced today its acquisition of Accelogix. The opportunity to expand Spinnaker SCA's strengths in supply chain execution capabilities – enabled by Blue Yonder technology – made acquiring the established focused supply chain consultancy a strategic move. As part of the transition, Accelogix team members will join Spinnaker SCA's Supply Chain Execution practice. In addition, Accelogix founder and CEO Seth Patin will serve as an advisor.

Headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, Accelogix specializes in warehouse management, automation, labor management strategy, systems integration, and support. Since its founding in 2012, it has become a leading provider of consulting, implementation, and development services for software-based warehouse automation solutions. Among Accelogix's many capabilities, Spinnaker was most drawn to the consultancy's Blue Yonder Warehouse and Labor Management technology, LogistiVIEW Connected Worker and Automation Platform, and knowledgeable team.

"Helping our clients define and implement business and technology strategies that connect end-to-end supply chain planning and execution is Spinnaker SCA's specialty," said John Sharkey, Spinnaker SCA's CEO. "The Accelogix team has a strong reputation for customer service, helping clients deal with challenging technical problems to automate and optimize critical distribution and order fulfillment capabilities."

Joel Garcia, head of Spinnaker SCA's Supply Chain Execution practice, concurred, "In a tight labor market and with increasingly complex requirements on distribution centers in all industries, our Supply Chain Execution team has seen increased demand for both operational and technical expertise to architect and integrate systems spanning warehouse and labor management with advanced automation. The Accelogix team strengthens our expertise in Blue Yonder supply chain execution systems critical to running many of these facilities and expands on our existing partnership with Blue Yonder."

Accelogix works with leading manufacturers, distributors, and retailers spanning all industries and has completed hundreds of successful projects ranging from complex multi-facility greenfield implementations to rescues of compromised implementations. The company also specializes in helping companies select and adopt automation and robotics solutions integrated with their warehouse and labor management technology.

"We've built a strong and dedicated team that delivers solutions for our customers every day. So when considering a partner for our growth, values and culture were front of mind," added Patin. "Working with Spinnaker SCA's leadership team to assess the impact of a merger on our customers, our team, and our companies and build a plan for the future has been a thoughtful process, and I could not be happier to join them in the next phase of our growth."

About Spinnaker SCA

Spinnaker SCA is a leading supply chain services firm providing End-to-End Supply Chain Strategy, Planning, and Execution Consulting Services, based in Boulder, CO. Created in 2021 through the merger of SCApath and Spinnaker; Spinnaker SCA provides customers with a broad set of services to enable industry-leading supply chain capabilities. With over 20 years of experience helping transform industry leaders, Spinnaker SCA's services offerings include Supply Chain Design & Strategy, Supply Chain Planning, Supply Chain Execution, Omni-Channel Fulfillment, and Change Management consulting services. To learn more, please visit www.spinnakerSCA.com or call 213.443.8308.

