Condor Brings Hollywood Style Swag to the Gun Community at SHOT Show

Condor launched a new tradition, The Hell and Back Care Package, at this year's SHOT Show, the world's premier event for the firearms industry. The Hell and Back Care Package is an "Oscars-style" swag bag gifted by Condor Outdoor to industry celebrities and media.

Over 20 leading companies in the outdoor and tactical industry, such as Rite in the Rain and Kershaw Knives, donated products to this year's bag. The swag bag, valued at over $700, included a variety of essential items for the shooter, outdoorsman, and tactically-minded individual. The tradition was created to show appreciation to industry influencers and Condor expects the value of the bag to grow each year.

The recipients of the new tradition included a variety of celebrities, influencers, and media outlets. From Terminal List author Jack Carr to gun instructor of the stars Taryn Tactical, the list of recipients covered a range of industry VIPs. Other notable recipients included TV stars Doug Marcaida and editors of Recoil Magazine.

Condor believes the videos influencers share, the articles they write, and the classes they teach, are the driving force behind the transformation of the gun industry from just a market segment into a true community. By bringing together individuals from different parts of the world, they have turned the industry into a vibrant community.

Through the Hell and Back Care Package, Condor expresses gratitude to these celebrities and influencers for their invaluable contribution to the community. The package serves as a tangible symbol of appreciation for the dedication of these influencers to the industry. It recognizes the significant role they play in shaping its future, highlighting the power and responsibility they hold in fostering the growth and development of the gun community. Condor is proud to support the influencers who have helped turn the gun industry into a true community and looks forward to continuing to work with them in the future.

For more information on Condor Outdoors and The Hell and Back Care Package, please visit the Condor Outdoors website at www.condoroutdoor.com or contact media@condoroutdoor.com.

About Condor Outdoor: Condor Outdoor is a leading manufacturer of outdoor and tactical gear, known for its high-quality products and innovative designs. The company is committed to providing the best equipment and apparel to the military, law enforcement, tactical, and outdoor community.

