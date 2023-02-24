Trulieve Cannabis Corp. to Reschedule Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call to March 8, 2023

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced that it will reschedule the release of financial results and earnings call for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. The Company will file a Form 12b-25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission and expects to file its Form 10-K within the 15-day extension period from the original due date of March 1, 2023.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (the "Company") ceased to qualify as an emerging growth company and became a large accelerated filer effective as of December 31, 2022. As a result, the Company for the first time is (i) subject to a shortened filing deadline of 60 days, rather than 90 days, to file the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and (ii) subject to the requirements of Section 404b of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. In connection with this shorter filing timeline and the enhanced compliance obligations, the Company and its auditors need additional time to complete its audit of financial statements and internal control over financial reporting. As such, the Company is unable to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K within the prescribed time period as its completion of its financial statements included in the Annual Report on Form 10-K is ongoing, which delay could not be eliminated by the Company without unreasonable effort and expense.

The conference call has been rescheduled to Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time following the release of fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results.

Chairman, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers, Chief Financial Officer Alex D'Amico, and President Steve White will participate on the call to review Trulieve's financial and operating results.

Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call.

North American toll free: 1-888-317-6003 Passcode: 0344386 International: 1-412-317-6061 Passcode: 0344386

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at:

https://app.webinar.net/ablVoLE61N3

An archived replay of the webcast will be available at:

https://investors.trulieve.com/events

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve

Instagram: @Trulieve_

Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact

Christine Hersey, Vice President of Investor Relations

+1 (424) 202-0210

Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact

Rob Kremer, Executive Director of Corporate Communications

+1 (404) 218-3077

Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.