Clarapath Acquires Crosscope and Combines Tissue Processing Robotics with AI Powered Digital Pathology for Building the Lab of the Future

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarapath , a robotics company aimed at catalyzing change in the way pathology laboratories process human and animal tissue, today announced the acquisition of Mountain View, CA-based Crosscope . Crosscope is a digital pathology company with a turnkey imaging solution providing best-in-class workflow tools and slide management along with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology to assist pathologists with better and faster decision-making.

The enhanced and integrated technologies add a new dimension for laboratory leaders and clinicians. The acquisition combines Clarapath's SectionStar, the first, fully automated, all-in-one tissue sectioning and transfer system with Crosscope's workflow and computational pathology tools enabling labs to deliver care faster, more cost effectively, and at higher quality.

"Clarapath is thrilled to welcome Crosscope to the Clarapath team. We believe that the combination of SectionStar's exceptional automated robotics with Crosscope's advanced workflow and computational pathology tools provide an end-to-end platform for more patient-centric care in human and animal health," said Eric Feinstein, CEO of Clarapath. "Our combined offering will solve some of the most pressing issues in the lab such as labor shortages, quality control challenges, and the rapidly increasing volume of samples needing review. We are equally excited about the global expansion of our engineering team in Bombay, India."

The Crosscope Dx software platform has been designed by pathologists, and aims to streamline the pathology process by enabling interoperability, storage, image management, and collaboration. The software provides end-to-end digital pathology, and advanced, integrated, and highly flexible workflow features with an open and scalable architecture.

The acquisition includes a highly talented team with experience in AI, pathology, and medical software development that will join the Clarapath organization. Added Dr. Jayendra Shinde, Co-Founder and CEO of Crosscope, "We are looking forward to what this combination represents as a new era for pathology, building a true fully-automated, digital, anatomic pathology laboratory solution."

About Clarapath

Clarapath is a medical robotics company aimed at catalyzing change in the way pathology laboratories work. Clarapath is developing tools and workflow solutions to improve outcomes and reduce costs in clinical and non-clinical pathology. With the rising demand for sample reviews and the reliance on a dwindling labor pool, Clarapath's SectionStar provides automated sectioning for non-clinical and clinical pathology laboratories. SectionStar is the first, fully automated, all-in-one tissue sectioning and transfer system that will dramatically increase capacity, reliability, and consistency while minimizing the need for highly skilled labor. Clarapath is headquartered and runs its medical device development in Hawthorne, NY. It also has a CLIA-certified Clinical Research Organization (CRO) that serves clinical and research organizations by processing tissue, performing whole slide imaging, and providing automated image processing based in New York City at the New York Genome Center. For more information, visit https://www.clarapath.com/ .

About Crosscope Inc.

Crosscope (abbreviated for "Computational Microscope") is a medical AI software company on a mission to radically transform patient care by unlocking the power of AI. The company's Crosscope Dx software is a digital pathology platform to facilitate deploying scalable Artificial Intelligence and Computational Pathology tools to empower pathology laboratories with precision diagnostics. Crosscope's team of engineers, data scientists, and pathologists are developing a unique platform and AI approach to deliver efficient pathology workflows for increased diagnostic accuracy and productivity. For more information, visit www.crosscope.com or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn .

