Dominion Energy Sets Annual Meeting

Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: D), will hold its annual meeting of shareholders on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. ET. Details of the annual meeting will be included in the proxy statement delivered to shareholders in late March.

(PRNewsfoto/Dominion Energy)
(PRNewsfoto/Dominion Energy)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominion-energy-sets-annual-meeting-301757118.html

SOURCE Dominion Energy

