Sun Chasers Welcome: Aruba is Inviting Travelers to Apply for the World's Easiest Job

The One happy island is calling for submissions for a chance to be the destination's next weatherperson.

ORANJESTAD, Aruba, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Aruba Tourism Authority (A.T.A.) has launched a search to fill the World's Easiest Job, inviting travelers to apply for a chance to be Aruba's weatherperson for a limited time. The One happy island boasts more sunny days than any other island in the Caribbean, and 80 degrees with refreshing trade winds is the forecast year round, making this quite possibly the world's easiest weather report.

Source: Aruba Tourism Authority (PRNewswire)

Starting today through March 31, 2023, sun seekers nationwide will be able to enter for a chance to win a 6-night, 7-day trip for two to Aruba to forecast the latest weather report on Aruba's social channels. Participants will be asked to visit Aruba.com/WorldsEasiestJob to register and submit a 30-second video of them reporting the island's weather from home.

"So often, unexpected weather conditions force travelers to reschedule their long-awaited vacations. Fortunately, Aruba is blessed to have consistently clear, sunny skies, making it the perfect destination for visitors to explore and enjoy any time of the year," said Ronella Croes, CEO of the Aruba Tourism Authority. "Through the World's Easiest Job campaign, we are aiming to find the perfect weatherperson to help us showcase the island's wonderful weather."

The selected participant will become the island's weatherperson for a week and enjoy a stay at its newest hotel property, the Embassy Suites by Hilton Aruba Resort . Located just across from Eagle Beach which ranked second best beach in the world by Tripadvisor, Embassy Suites features 330 spacious suites and amenities for all to enjoy, from an expansive pool and gorgeous views to a variety of dining options.

To learn more and see how to enter for a chance to win the World's Easiest Job, visit Aruba.com/WorldsEasiestJob . NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of 48 contiguous U.S./DC (excl AK & HI) & Canada (excl QB) who are 18 years of age or the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence or older at the time of entry. Begins 9:00 a.m. ET on February 28, 2023; ends 11:59 p.m. ET on March 31, 2023. For rules: aruba.com/us/worlds-easiest-job/rules

To learn more about The Aruba Effect and all the One happy island has to offer, visit Aruba.com and follow us on social @ArubaTourism .

About Aruba

As one of the most revisited Caribbean destinations, Aruba – One happy island – offers breathtaking beaches, diverse culinary delights, a sprawling and unforgettable Arikok National Park, and award-winning hotels and villas. A leader in innovation, the country was awarded a top spot on Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2020 list due to their ambitious sustainability efforts. In today's ever-changing world, Aruba's 'Health and Happiness Code' safety protocols provide peace of mind, while still delivering a relaxing on-island experience. Located outside the hurricane belt, explore all Aruba has to offer, from romantic beach getaways, unique wellness experiences and more, on Aruba.com .

This material is distributed by Zeno Group, Inc. on behalf of Aruba Tourism Authority. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, DC.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Contest is open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States & DC (excluding Alaska and Hawaii) and Canada (excluding Quebec) who are 18 years of age or the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence or older as of the date of entry. Begins at 9:00 am ET on 2/28/2023 through 11:59 pm ET on 3/31/2023. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. For complete rules, visit Aruba.com/WorldsEasiestJob. Sponsored by Aruba Tourism Authority, L.G. Smith Blvd 8, P.O. Box 1019, Oranjestad, Aruba.

Contact:

Zeno Group

arubapress@zenogroup.com

Aruba Tourism Authority logo (PRNewsfoto/Aruba Tourism Authority) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aruba Tourism Authority