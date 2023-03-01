JOHN ANTHONY FAMILY OF WINES SHOWCASES WEATHER WINES AT SONOMA EPICUREAN

John Anthony Family of Wines supports V Foundation for Cancer Research at second annual wine and lifestyle event

NAPA, Calif., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- John Anthony Family of Wines—producer of popular premium California wines Butter by JaM Cellars, super luxury Napa Valley wines John Anthony Vineyards, and USA Today's 10Best New Winery 2022, Serial Wines from Paso Robles—announces their Presenting Sponsorship of Sonoma County's leading fundraising event, Sonoma Epicurean featuring the company's newest project Weather Wines.

Weather Wines (PRNewswire)

John Anthony Family of Wines has a long history supporting V Foundation in the communities where it makes wines. This second annual Sonoma Valley fundraising event takes place March 9-12, 2023 and will host curated experiences with award-winning chefs and exceptional wines from the region. Weather Wines , a collection of Burgundian-varietal wines sourced from microclimates best suited to Chardonnay and Pinot Noir includes several releases from Sonoma Coast and Russian River Valley, which will be poured throughout the weekend. All proceeds from the event will benefit the V Foundation for Cancer Research , a non-profit organization founded by ESPN legend Jim Valvano that raises funds to support cutting edge cancer research.

"As our company and portfolio of brands expands, it's an honor to support the great work of the V Foundation, while deepening our commitment to the communities where we make our wines," said John Anthony Truchard, Founder and CEO John Anthony Family of Wines. "Weather Wines is an exciting project highlighting terroirs that produce expressive Chardonnays and Pinot Noirs, including releases from cool-climate Sonoma Coast and single vineyard releases sourced from exceptional Chenoweth Vineyards and Leras Family Vineyards. We are grateful for the opportunity to participate in Sonoma Epicurean alongside this exceptional community and raise funds in the fight against cancer that touches so many of us."

2023 will be an exciting year for Weather Wines, as the brand continues to expand its presence in Sonoma County and beyond. Weather Wines will release a new vintage to The Atmosphere Wine Club with the debut of 2020 Weather Leras Vineyard Pinot Noir, sourced from the pioneering winegrowing Leras family in the Russian River Valley. Also this year, Weather Wines will be in attendance at World of Pinot Noir in Santa Barbara March 2 - 4, 2023 where winelovers can taste the brands Pinot Noirs from Napa, Sonoma Coast and Russian River Valley. For more information on Weather Wines, visit www.WeatherWines.com .

About Weather Wines

From the John Anthony Family of Wines, Weather is a curated collection of Burgundian varietal wines sourced from their most perfect microclimates. Sourcing specifically for terroirs suited to expressive Chardonnay and sensitive Pinot Noir varietals, this brand crosses traditional winegrowng AVAs. Debuting in 2020 with a 2018 vintage, the Weather portfolio includes Pinot Noir and Chardonnay wines from local winegrowing regions including: Carneros, Napa; Sonoma Coast; and Russian River Valley, Sonoma. For more information about the story and wines behind Weather, please visit www.WeatherWines.com .

About John Anthony Family of Wines

John Anthony Family of Wines includes John Anthony Vineyards, Serial Wines, Weather Wines, and JaM Cellars. John Anthony Vineyards produces exclusive wines created from small vineyard sites in Oak Knoll District, Carneros, Calistoga and Coombsville regions, all available in the winery's downtown Napa Tasting Lounge. Serial Wines is a curated collection of wines from Paso Robles and beyond—lush, and vibrant, sourced from exceptional vineyards in this exciting wine region. Weather Wines is a collection of Burgundian varietal wines grown in their most-perfect microclimates and highlighting the dynamic relationship between vines, terroir, and the elements. JaM Cellars was founded in 2009 in response to the downturn in the economy and experienced triple-digit growth in its early years by offering wines made in the tradition of great California winemaking at accessible sub $20 price points. Today Butter Chardonnay from JaM Cellars is the #2 selling chardonnay above $13 in the U.S. (source: Nielsen scan data 2022).

