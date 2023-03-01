With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 540%, AK Operations Ranks No. 28 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Midwest Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

ST. LOUIS, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed this week that AK Operations is No. 28 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Midwest private companies. This regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Midwest economy.

"The recognition of our growth belongs to the wildly smart, bold women who joined me. I passionately believe in the work we're doing and how we structure our client partnerships—the proof it's working is in our performance and our culture," said Founder and CEO Amy Kohl . "But the real drivers to our success are our leadership, ability to innovate, obsession to win, and team alignment. This didn't happen overnight—we've worked hard to get to this point."

Kohl credits the rise of RevOps and Go-To-Market for shaping the company's impact on enabling growth-mode companies to stay leaner, longer. "Our growth isn't because of just me, one person, or a few big clients. It's the perfect combination of a solid program, incredible team, and trusting clients."

AK Operations was founded in 2018 and currently employs 13 women with impressive revenues and retention. Kohl continues, "I never wanted a large company. Frankly, I've never been cut out for them. But I definitely intended to run a successful, lean, and profitable business that provides and cares for its employees. I obsess with staying ahead of the pack and focus only on doing good work every single day. This mindset is a pillar for us."

The company also found success this year by launching a new product , AK Onboarding. "This online course provided a major lift to our internal efficiencies, as well as another way to partner with AK Ops," said Kohl. "Because we operate at-capacity every month, AK Onboarding opens up our program to all companies, not just our service clients."

The companies on Inc. Magazine's list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Midwest region. Between 2019 and 2021, these 203 private companies had an average growth rate of 535% and, in 2021 alone, they represented nearly $13.9 billion to the Midwest region's economy.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.

About AK Operations

AK Operations is a RevOps and go-to-market firm that supports founder-led and lean sales teams with operational automation, demand generation, lead generation, and sales enablement programs. The rigor of our partnership has driven repeatable pipeline for hundreds of companies with fully adoptable sales processes and campaigns.

