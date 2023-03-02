Beyond Technologies Receives SAP® North America Partner Excellence Award 2023 for Service Excellence

Award Presented at Customer Success Kick-off 2023

MONTRÉAL, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Beyond Technologies today announced it is the recipient of an SAP® North America Award for Partner Excellence 2023 for Service Excellence. Awards were presented by SAP (NYSE: SAP) to the top-performing SAP partners in the North America region that have made outstanding contributions to driving digital transformation for businesses that use SAP solutions. Recipients of this year's awards have been – in partnership with SAP – helping customers adopt innovation easily, gain results rapidly, grow sustainably and run more simply with SAP solutions.

Beyond Technologies Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Beyond Technologies) (PRNewswire)

"We are honored by SAP's recognition of our commitment to customer experience. The award is a true testament of our team's strong willpower and passion to deliver the best business optimization, always keep the client at the heart of all we do. We are also very proud of our partnership with SAP to help deliver the best-in-class projects." - Alain Dubois, Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer, Beyond Technologies

Selected from SAP's wide-ranging partner base, nominations for the SAP Partner Excellence Awards were based on internal SAP sales data. A steering committee composed of regional and global SAP representatives determined winning partners in each category according to numerous criteria such as sales achievement and performance. Awards were presented in a variety of categories, including overall sales, innovation, technology, services, and solution-specific areas.

"Every year we proudly recognize our top partners with our SAP Partner Excellence Awards. Each of these partners have exemplified excellence in generating, closing, and renewing midmarket business while developing referenceable midmarket customers," said Nanette Lazina, Vice President, Midmarket Channels, Partner Ecosystem Success.

For over 18 years, Beyond Technologies has partnered with SAP to offer the most comprehensive services and tools for customers to capitalize on existing or new investments in SAP technologies. The company has developed a reputation for delivering successful projects for SAP solutions, perfectly aligned with its client's business reality.

Having a close and collaborative partnership with SAP is key for the company to give customers confidence that Beyond Technologies is able to provide the latest and most innovative developments with SAP solutions and best practices.

Beyond Technologies received its award during the Customer Success Kick-off 2023, a gathering of SAP executives, SAP field employees and partners.

About Beyond Technologies

Founded in 2005, Beyond Technologies has grown from 100 to over 400 professionals in the past five years, and today supports more than 150 organizations across its six offices in Canada, the United States, France, and South Africa. Beyond Technologies specializes in providing organizations with SAP expertise, tools and solutions to digitally transform their businesses. Being recognized as one of the top 20 Best Workplaces™ in Canada and one of Canada's Best Managed companies, its service offering spans across the entire transformation cycle, from cross-industry functional and technical business consulting, customer experience, project management, business intelligence, as well as continuous business improvement and performance.

