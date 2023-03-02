Outcomes from International Real-World FFRangio Registry to be Presented

CathWorks and Medtronic Co-host Educational Events

KFAR-SABA, Israel & IRVINE, Calif., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CathWorks announced today key events for the company during the annual American College of Cardiology (ACC) 2023 conference taking place March 4 to 6 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

CathWorks Announces Key Events for ACC 2023 (PRNewswire)

The CathWorks FFRangio® System, which provides a drug-free and wire-free intraprocedural physiological assessment for the entire coronary tree, will be featured prominently during ACC. Several scientific sessions will focus on angio-based FFR demonstrating its growing role in the marketplace in managing patients with coronary artery disease.

On Sunday, Professor Ran Kornowski from Rabin Medical Center in Tel Aviv, Israel will present two-year outcomes of FFRangio-guided treatment for coronary artery disease from the international real-world FFRangio registry. "At Rabin Medical Center we have been utilizing FFRangio as a standalone tool for physiologic assessment in patients undergoing coronary angiography for a few years, and it has become the standard of care in our cath lab replacing invasive wire-based coronary physiology. These long-term FFRangio outcomes data should prove reassuring to centers who have recently adopted or are considering adopting CathWorks angio-based technology," stated Professor Kornowski.

CathWorks, together with Medtronic as part of the strategic partnership between the two companies, is pleased to co-sponsor educational symposia in the Medtronic Interactive Learning Lab. The Saturday morning symposium entitled Advancing Cardiovascular Care from Diagnosis to Treatment will be chaired by Dr. Ehtisham Mahmud from UC San Diego Health. The Sunday afternoon symposium will be chaired by Dr. Amir Kaki from Ascension St. John Hospital. The renowned faculty for the symposia will share their experience integrating the FFRangio System in their everyday clinical practice.

"Our strategic partnership with Medtronic has enabled us to focus on our innovation, evidence generation and clinical education, all while rapidly expanding the global reach of this transformational technology. In addition to the fast-growing customer base and adoption of FFRangio in the US and Japan, we are pleased to share that we kicked off our co-promotion activities in Europe this quarter and are looking forward to bringing the benefits of the FFRangio System to more physicians and patients," said Ramin Mousavi, President and CEO of CathWorks.

Not only will CathWorks have a prominent presence in the exhibit hall where attendees can get hands-on experience with the FFRangio System, healthcare professionals will also have the opportunity to meet with physician experts one-on-one to hear about the practical application of the FFRangio technology.

Attendees can register for our joint symposia or sign up for a Meet the Expert session at ACC 2023 through the following link: https://ww2.cath.works/acc2023-mdt.

ABOUT CATHWORKS

CathWorks is the leader in digital health innovations that can improve the lives of patients globally. The CathWorks FFRangio® System combines artificial intelligence and advanced computational science, transforming how cardiovascular disease is diagnosed and treated. The FFRangio System obtains physiologic information from routine angiograms, eliminating the need for drug stimulation and invasive pressure wires. It provides physicians with quick and reliable intraprocedural FFRangio values for the entire coronary tree. For more information on CathWorks, visit www.cath.works and follow @CathWorks on Twitter and LinkedIn.

