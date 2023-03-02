MAUMEE, Ohio, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that it has been honored with Heavy Duty Trucking (HDT) magazine's 2023 Top 20 Products Award for its Spicer Electrified Zero-8™ e-Axles. The family of single and tandem e-Axles are designed for a wide variety of Class 7 and 8 applications.

Dana Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto/Dana Incorporated) (PRNewswire)

Dana's Spicer Electrified Zero-8™ e-Axles Recognized by Heavy Duty Trucking as a Top 20 Product for 2023

The Zero-8 e-Axles easily integrate into most existing chassis and leverage Dana's vertically integrated and reliable technologies, including Dana TM4™ motors and inverters, Spicer® high-efficiency axle gearing, high-performance Dana Graziano® synchronizers, transmission controllers, system software, and shift system and controls. The e-Axle portfolio meets the diverse requirements of Class 7 and 8 EV architectures with 4x2, 6x2, and 6x4 multi-speed e-Axle systems for the most significant global electric-vehicle applications.

"Dana is honored to receive this award and pleased to offer the industry our Zero-8 e-Axles for full-scale adoption on both battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell applications," said Ryan Laskey, senior vice president of Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems for Dana. "This distinction highlights our commitment to providing our customers with the best purpose-built, zero-emission solutions as the commercial-vehicle segment continues to progress to fully electrified platforms."

The annual Top 20 products are selected by HDT's experienced editorial staff, with the help of a panel of fleet executives designated from its Editorial Advisory Board and Truck Fleet Innovators group. Awarded products are those deemed the most significant for innovation, ability to address an industry issue, and the potential to affect a fleet's bottom line.

HDT announced the 2023 Top 20 Products at this year's Technology and Maintenance Council's Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $10.2 billion in 2022 with 42,000 people in 31 countries across six continents. Dana, with history dating to 1904, was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

