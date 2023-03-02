Energy Alert
HORMEL FOODS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2023 RESULTS

Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

AUSTIN, Minn., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today reported results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Effective Oct. 31, 2022, the Company transitioned to three operating segments – Retail, Foodservice and International. The Company provided recast financial information for fiscal years 2021 and 2022 via a Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Feb. 28, 2023. All comparisons are to the first quarter of fiscal 2022 unless otherwise noted.

Hormel Foods corporate logo
Hormel Foods corporate logo(PRNewswire)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY - FIRST QUARTER

  • Net sales of $3.0 billion
  • Operating income of $289 million
  • Operating margin of 9.7%
  • Earnings before income taxes of $281 million
  • Effective tax rate of 22.6%
  • Diluted net earnings per share of $0.40
  • Cash flow from operations of $204 million

EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY
"The operating environment at the beginning of fiscal 2023 remained challenging," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer. "While many areas of the business performed ahead of last year, our results were disappointing and below our expectations, reflecting the persistent impact from inflationary pressures, supply chain inefficiencies and lower-than-expected sales volumes across our business segments."

"In general, demand from consumers and operators remains elevated in key categories, and we are delivering balanced growth between volume and price across many parts of our portfolio," Snee said. "Specific to the first quarter, our top-line results were mixed. We continued to see strong demand for many of our center-store, refrigerated, Mexican and premium items at retail, including Hormel® Black Label® bacon, Columbus® charcuterie, Hormel® chili, Hormel® pepperoni, Applegate® breaded chicken, Herdez® products, Hormel® Square TableTM entrees and Mary Kitchen® hash. Likewise, solutions-based items in our Foodservice segment had another strong quarter, with volume growth in sliced meats and from brands such as Cafe H®, Hormel® Fire BraisedTM, Hormel® Bacon 1TM and Austin Blues®. These gains, however, were offset by the planned volume declines in commodity pork, continued volume impacts across our turkey supply chain, and lower sales of snack nuts. Our team in China also faced incredibly difficult operating conditions throughout the quarter."

OUTLOOK
"We remain well positioned in the retail, foodservice and international channels, and expect to drive net sales growth in each of our segments this year," Snee said. "Demand for our leading retail brands remains favorable, our Foodservice segment expects strong growth for the remainder of the year, and we anticipate the near-term challenges for our International segment to abate over the coming months. Compared to our expectations heading into the year, earnings are being pressured by increased inefficiencies across our supply chain related to higher inventory levels and softness in the snack nuts category."

"To address these challenges, our teams will be focused on three areas," Snee said. "First, we are taking immediate action to combat inventory levels and warehousing costs. These actions are expected to result in short-term margin compression. Second, we will execute strategies to drive improvement for our Planters® business and the snack nuts category, including optimizing brand and promotional support, introducing innovation and expanding assortments. Third, we will continue to implement our new operating model, GoFWD, including capturing the synergies from fully integrating our Jennie-O Turkey Store business and standing up our Brand Fuel center of excellence. Our new operating model should better enable improved business performance as the year progresses."

For the full year, the Company expects net sales growth of 1-3% compared to last year, consistent with its previous guidance. Full-year diluted net earnings per share are now expected to be $1.70 to $1.82 per share. Additionally, the Company is reaffirming its previously communicated expectations for effective tax rate, depreciation and amortization, and capital expenditures.

UPDATE ON STRATEGIC PRIORITIES
Protect & grow our core brands

  • We grew volume and sales in the marketplace1 on many core product lines, including Hormel® chili, Hormel® Square TableTM entrees, Dinty Moore® stew and Hormel® Black Label® bacon.
  • We are benefiting from additional capacity for our core bacon and pepperoni products and expect additional SPAM® capacity beginning in the second quarter. We expect to reintroduce 7-ounce SPAM® into the marketplace after a three-year hiatus.

Amplify scale in snacking & entertaining

  • The Planters® brand launched the ad campaign The Roast of Mr. Peanut® during the Big Game, including a 30-second ad during the game and a 12-minute online feature. The campaign has garnered more than 2.5 billion earned impressions.2
  • The Columbus® brand maintained share during the quarter1 and remains in the No. 1 dollar and volume share1 position in the dry deli lunchmeat category.

Enhance growth of our ethnic & Food Forward portfolios

  • The MegaMex team grew or maintained dollar and volume share3 in the salsa and refrigerated guacamole categories behind the Herdez®, WHOLLY®, CHI-CHI'S® and La Victoria® brands.
  • Our Applegate® products grew dollar sales 6% in the most recent quarter.4

Expand leadership in foodservice

  • We recently invested in our Culinary Collective, an effort to centralize and leverage our talented culinary teams across the organization to bring Food Forward and innovative ideas to the marketplace. This group is driving new sales opportunities and highlighting the versatility and value of our foodservice products with customers and operators.
  • Over the last year, the Corn Nuts® brand has grown sales double-digits by increasing distribution across channels.5 Consistent with our focus on innovation, we are launching a new flavor variety, Corn Nuts® Mexican Style Street Corn, in the second quarter.

Aggressively develop our global presence

  • In December, we purchased approximately 29% of the shares of Garudafood, one of the largest food and beverage companies in Indonesia. This investment further supports the global execution of our snacking and entertaining strategic priority.

Continue to transform our company

  • We transitioned to our new strategic operating model, GoFWD, on Oct. 31, 2022.
  • We made significant progress toward fully integrating Jennie-O Turkey Store into the Company's One Supply Chain and new operating segments.

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS – FIRST QUARTER
Prior-period segment results have been retrospectively recast to reflect the new reportable segments. The Company provided unaudited recast financial information for fiscal years 2021 and 2022 via a Form 8-K filed on Feb. 28, 2023.

Volume and net sales declined for each segment for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 due to lower fresh pork availability resulting from the Company's new pork supply agreement and lower turkey volumes due to the ongoing impacts of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in the Company's vertically integrated turkey supply chain.

Retail

  • Volume down 13%
  • Net sales down 2%
  • Segment profit down 9%

Net sales growth from the bacon, global flavors, convenient meals and proteins, and emerging brands verticals was offset by lower sales in the value-added meats, and snacking and entertaining verticals. Net sales increased for products such as Hormel® Black Label® bacon, Columbus® charcuterie, Hormel® chili, Herdez® salsa and sauces, Hormel® Square TableTM entrees and Mary Kitchen® hash. Lower sales of snack nuts and peanut butter offset a majority of these gains. Segment profit declined due to the impact from lower net sales, unfavorable mix and higher operating costs, partially offset by the benefit from pricing actions across the portfolio, higher equity in earnings from MegaMex and improved results for the bacon business.

Foodservice

  • Volume down 6%
  • Net sales down 2%
  • Segment profit up 1%

Products in the sliced meats, pepperoni, premium prepared proteins, and premium bacon and breakfast sausage categories grew volume and net sales for the quarter. Net sales declines can be partially attributed to lower net pricing reflecting commodity relief in certain categories. Segment profit increased due to improved mix across the portfolio.

International

  • Volume down 14%
  • Net sales down 8%
  • Segment profit down 27%

Volume and net sales growth from our branded exports, including the SPAM® and SKIPPY® brands, and improved results in Brazil, were partially offset by lower sales in China due to ongoing COVID-related disruption. Segment profit declined, as strong results from our joint venture in the Philippines did not overcome significantly lower turkey and fresh pork export sales, lower sales in China and elevated logistics expenses.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DETAILS

  • Advertising spend was $47 million, comparable with last year.
  • The effective tax rate was 22.6%, compared to 22.4% for the previous year. The effective tax rate for fiscal 2023 is expected to be between 21.0% and 23.0%.
  • Capital expenditures in the first quarter were $37 million, compared to $50 million last year. The Company's target for capital expenditures in fiscal 2023 is $350 million.
  • Depreciation and amortization expense in the first quarter was $71 million, compared to $64 million last year. The full-year expense is expected to be approximately $285 million.

PRESENTATION
A conference call will be webcast at 8:30 a.m. CST on Mar. 2, 2023. Access is available at www.hormelfoods.com by clicking on "Investors." The call will also be available via telephone by dialing 888-396-8049 (toll-free) or 416-764-8646 (international). An audio replay is available by going to www.hormelfoods.com. The webcast replay will be available at noon CST, Mar. 2, 2023, and will remain on the website for one year.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™
Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, WHOLLY®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The Company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The Company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The "forward-looking" information may include statements concerning the Company's outlook for the future as well as other statements of beliefs, future plans, strategies, or anticipated events and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Words or phrases such as "should result," "believe," "intend," "plan," "are expected to," "targeted," "will continue," "will approximate," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those anticipated or projected, which factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the deterioration of economic conditions; the COVID-19 pandemic; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; potential disruption of operations including at co-manufacturers, suppliers, logistics providers, customers, or other third-party service providers; risk of loss of a material contract; the Company's inability to protect information technology systems against, or effectively respond to, cyber attacks or security breaches; deterioration of labor relations, labor availability or increases to labor costs; general risks of the food industry, including food contamination; outbreaks of disease among livestock and poultry flocks; fluctuations in commodity prices and availability of raw materials and other inputs; fluctuations in market demand for the Company's products; damage to the Company's reputation or brand image; climate change, or legal, regulatory, or market measures to address climate change; risks of litigation; potential sanctions and compliance costs arising from government regulation; compliance with stringent environmental regulation and potential environmental litigation; and risks arising from the Company's foreign operations. Please refer to the cautionary statements regarding "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" that appear in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which can be accessed at www.hormelfoods.com in the "Investors" section, for additional information. In making these statements, the Company is not undertaking, and specifically declines to undertake, any obligation to address or update each or any factor in future filings or communications regarding the Company's business or results, and is not undertaking to address how any of these factors may have caused changes to discussions or information contained in previous filings or communications. Though the Company has attempted to list comprehensively these important cautionary risk factors, the Company wishes to caution investors and others that other factors may in the future prove to be important in affecting the Company's business or results of operations. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which represent current views as of the date made.

Note: Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this news release may not sum precisely to the totals provided, and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

END NOTES
1IRI panel, Total US All Outlet, volume and dollar sales for 13 weeks ended 1/29/2023
2Per ICF Next research
3IRI Market Advantage, Total US MULO, 13 weeks ending 1/22/2023
4NielsenIQ Discover, Total US xAOC, dollar sales for 12 weeks ended 1/28/2023
5IRI Market Advantage, Total US MULO + Convenience, 52 weeks ending 1/22/2023

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
SEGMENT DATA
In thousands
Unaudited




Quarter Ended



January 29,
2023


January 30,
2022


% Change

Volume (lbs.)







Retail


752,887


868,939


(13.4)

Foodservice


237,087


252,249


(6.0)

International


72,237


83,684


(13.7)

Total


1,062,211


1,204,872


(11.8)








Net Sales







Retail


$       1,957,797


$       1,995,896


(1.9)

Foodservice


834,750


854,194


(2.3)

International


178,445


194,268


(8.1)

Total


$       2,970,992


$       3,044,358


(2.4)








Segment Profit







Retail


$          154,677


$          169,702


(8.9)

Foodservice


136,442


134,758


1.2

International


19,905


27,239


(26.9)

Total Segment Profit


311,025


331,699


(6.2)

Net Unallocated Expense


29,755


22,933


29.7

Noncontrolling Interest


(69)


139


(149.4)

Earnings Before Income Taxes


$          281,201


$          308,904


(9.0)

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
In thousands, except per share amounts
Unaudited




Quarter Ended




January 29,
2023


January 30,
2022


Net Sales


$   2,970,992


$   3,044,358


Cost of Products Sold


2,475,043


2,505,610


Gross Profit


495,949


538,749


Selling, General, and Administrative


222,056


225,972


Equity in Earnings of Affiliates


15,559


6,898


Operating Income


289,452


319,675


Interest and Investment Income


10,096


3,869


Interest Expense


18,347


14,640


Earnings Before Income Taxes


281,201


308,904


Provision for Income Taxes


63,551


69,194


Effective Tax Rate


22.6 %


22.4 %


Net Earnings


217,651


239,710


Less: Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest


(69)


139


Net Earnings Attributable to Hormel Foods Corporation


$      217,719


$      239,571








Net Earnings Per Share:






Basic


$            0.40


$            0.44


Diluted


$            0.40


$            0.44








Weighted-average Shares Outstanding:






Basic


546,384


542,680


Diluted


550,031


547,928








Dividends Declared per Share


$        0.2750


$        0.2600


HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
In thousands
Unaudited




January 29,
2023


October 30,
2022

Assets

Cash and Cash Equivalents


$           599,789


$           982,107

Short-term Marketable Securities


17,792


16,149

Accounts Receivable


787,213


867,593

Inventories


1,730,086


1,716,059

Taxes Receivable


7,145


7,177

Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets


53,281


48,041

Total Current Assets


3,195,306


3,637,125






Goodwill


4,927,923


4,925,829

Other Intangibles


1,798,732


1,803,027

Pension Assets


242,358


245,566

Investments In and Receivables from Affiliates


701,629


271,058

Other Assets


292,697


283,169

Net Property, Plant, and Equipment


2,124,402


2,141,146

Total Assets


$      13,283,047


$      13,306,919











Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment

Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses


$           764,525


$           875,405

Accrued Marketing Expenses


133,240


113,105

Employee Related Expenses


213,540


279,072

Interest and Dividends Payable


158,376


163,963

Taxes Payable


94,775


32,925

Current Maturities of Long-term Debt


8,929


8,796

Total Current Liabilities


1,373,385


1,473,266






Long-term Debt Less Current Maturities


3,292,559


3,290,549

Pension and Post-retirement Benefits


389,423


385,832

Deferred Income Taxes


471,457


475,212

Other Long-term Liabilities


137,230


141,840

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss


(252,261)


(255,561)

Other Shareholders' Investment


7,871,254


7,795,780

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment


$      13,283,047


$      13,306,919

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
In thousands
Unaudited




Quarter Ended



January 29,
2023


January 30,
2022

Operating Activities





Net Earnings


$      217,651


$      239,710

Depreciation and Amortization


70,893


64,280

Decrease (Increase) in Working Capital


(67,564)


54,382

Other


(17,351)


25,384

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities


203,629


383,756






Investing Activities





Net (Purchase) Sale of Securities


(833)


(1,611)

Net Purchases of Property and Equipment


(32,036)


(49,359)

Decrease (Increase) in Investments, Equity in Affiliates, and Other Assets


(418,616)


1,290

Other


16


Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities


(451,469)


(49,680)






Financing Activities





Repayments of Long-term Debt and Finance Leases


(2,189)


(2,163)

Dividends Paid on Common Stock


(142,017)


(132,909)

Other


2,635


11,053

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities


(141,570)


(124,019)

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash


7,093


846

Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents


(382,318)


210,904

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year


982,107


613,530

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Quarter


$      599,789


$      824,434

INVESTOR CONTACT:

David Dahlstrom

(507) 437-5248

ir@hormel.com


MEDIA CONTACT:

Media Relations

(507) 437-5345

media@hormel.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hormel-foods-reports-first-quarter-fiscal-2023-results-301760367.html

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.