Pinna Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinna , the first and only on-demand audio streaming subscription service, designed for kids ages 3-12, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023.

This year's list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments that can greatly impact the world.

Pinna led the way in the audio and podcast industry as the first all-in-one, multi-format audio subscription service when they launched in January 2019. With a focus on continuous innovation, Pinna has pushed the boundaries and definitions of what audio entertainment - and podcasts overall - can be and has developed a catalog of immersive kid-focused podcasts, interactive and voice-led audio games, interactive audiobooks and songs, with an audio library of Pinna Original exclusives that grows daily. Pinna's kid-safe, ad-free platform brings vivid storytelling and a robust selection of highly engaging nonfiction and fiction, short and long form audio programming across a wide variety of themes and subjects to a global audience of kid listeners.

Pinna provides many crucial developmental benefits for kids including a screen-free entertainment solution (a respite in a screen-saturated world), content that builds knowledge across a wide variety of subjects and topics, and helps develop listening, critical thinking, comprehension, and vocabulary skills. The platform makes stories and information accessible to all types of learners at various learning and reading levels and provides a robust library of content that kids can listen to anywhere, anytime - at home, in the classroom, or on the go - without ever bumping into any content not made just for them.

"We are extremely honored to be recognized by Fast Company as one of the most innovative companies in the world. At Pinna, we're on a mission to activate kids' imaginations and spark wonder, curiosity, and conversation through innovative audio programming that entertains and educates. Our one-stop, curated-just-for-kids service that includes all audio formats all in one place makes it easy for families to feel confident about Pinna as the safe, non-screen based entertainment solution for their kids," said Maggie McGuire, CEO of Pinna. "And we're constantly seeking out new ways to deliver game-changing storytelling experiences to our listeners. All of our Pinna Original audio programming is aimed at activating kids in new and different ways. From our Anytime Art podcast that teaches kids how to make art alongside an art teacher in their ear, to our 5 for 5 Trivia Game Show that gets kids to shout out what they know, to our Food Crimes podcast where real kids take their food crimes to Food Court and kid juries decide their fate, to the A to Z Mysteries Clue Club podcast where kids are invited to join the club and help solve mysteries to figure out who-dunnit - Pinna is committed to putting kids at the center of the listening experience. And over 80% of Pinna parents tell us they listen together with their kids - so we're building opportunities to bond, co-listen, and play together as a family - all in a screen-free environment."

Over the past year, Pinna continued to lead innovation in the podcast space with three key launches: Yes No Audio, Podcasters U, and Surprise Box. Each different in their own way, all aimed at finding new ways for kids to participate.

Yes No Audio is the first ever voice-enabled podcast format where kid listeners are prompted to verbally answer yes or no to decide on their escape plan as they work against the clock to escape a Haunted House, a Sinking Ship, and a Marshmallow Dream Forest. With Selene the Seer, a fun series that gets kids thinking about their future, listeners answer yes or no to unlock insights about their destinies. Podcasters U is a seven-episode series of interactive podcast workshops for young creators eager to learn more about what it takes to create a podcast of their own. With this series, Pinna ignites kids' creativity and helps kids make and share their podcast stories with the world. Surprise Box is a feature that delivers daily surprise and delight moments to listeners with a "what's in the box" audio surprise that kids need to "unbox" in order to access and it's been a fan favorite since launch.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the companies making the biggest strides around the globe. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2023) is available online here , as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 14.

For more information on Pinna and to experience Pinna's audio library, visit www.pinna.fm .

About Pinna

Pinna, LLC is the creator of the first and only on-demand audio entertainment service developed and curated exclusively for kids 3-12. Pinna LLC is an entertainment and media company backed by Graham Holdings, Inc. With thousands of podcast episodes, interactive audio games, audiobooks, and songs, Pinna partners with respected children's brands and produces original programming under the Pinna Originals brand. Pinna is available in the iOS, Android, and Amazon app stores both domestically and internationally and can also be accessed on the web. For more information visit www.pinna.fm .

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

