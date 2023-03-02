Porton Advanced Collaborates with DanausGT to Accelerate the Development of Gene and Cell Therapy

SUZHOU,China, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Porton Advanced Solutions Ltd. (Porton Advanced) and DanausGT Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (DanausGT) announced on February 27, 2023, a strategic collaboration in gene and cell therapy pipelines to expedite the development of innovative therapeutics.

As an end-to-end gene and cell therapy service provider, Porton Advanced CDMO offers comprehensive solutions covering plasmids, cell therapy, gene therapy, oncolytic virus, mRNA therapy, and bacterial therapy. On the other hand, DanausGT focuses on researching, developing, and producing new anti-cancer drugs and rare diseases with gene editing technology. DanausGT has established multiple R&D pipelines, and Porton Advanced will offer gene and cell therapy CDMO solutions to DanausGT, including plasmid, virus, and cell therapy products.

"We are excited to partner with DanausGT as their proprietary CRISPR/AAV technology is widely recognized. Their seven research pipelines are highly competitive, covering all the stages from pre-clinical to Clinical Phase I. Through our end-to-end gene and cell therapy CDMO, we hope to help DanausGT achieve IND approval for multiple pipelines and advance the development pipeline from domestic and overseas into the clinical stage. This collaboration will accelerate the development of innovative CGT therapeutics," said Dr. Wang Yangzhou, CEO of Porton Advanced.

"We are pleased to establish strategic cooperation with Porton Advanced. I believe this partnership will expedite the development of innovative gene cell therapy. We are looking forward to collaborating in more fields," said Dr. Wang Haifeng, founder, and CEO of DanausGT.

During the signing ceremony, Professor Jose Carlos Segovia, co-founder and CSO of DanausGT, presented a lecture entitled "Ex Vivo Gene Editing as a Definitive Cure for Hemolytic Anemias" and introduced the latest research progress of DanausGT. "We make gene editing technology and cell therapy to treat various diseases and work on therapy development for patient-centered care and clinical value. We look forward to collaborating with Porton Advanced to bring innovative biopharmaceuticals to patients earlier and deliver innovative values to society and the industry," Professor Segovia said.

About DanausGT

DanausGT Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (DanausGT) is a biotechnology company that specializes in gene editing technology and cell therapy for the treatment of various diseases. Using its proprietary CRISPR/AAV technology, DanausGT can achieve precise gene replacement and gene insertion with a cDNA fragment smaller than 10,000 bp, without off-target effects or cancer risk. The editing efficiency can reach 80%. DanausGT has several projects in various stages from preclinical to clinical phase one. Its pyruvate kinase deficiency pipeline CG001 obtained EMA orphan drug qualification in March 2022 and is expected to complete the IND application in Europe and America in mid-2023.

DanausGT's precision gene replacement technology is applied in the treatment of blood diseases, nerve-related diseases, cancer, and skin diseases. The company has six major pipelines that cover blood diseases, skin diseases, and liver-related diseases. Several of these pipelines have obtained orphan drug designation in Europe and America.

About Porton Advanced

Porton Advanced is a subsidiary of the globally recognized CDMO Porton Pharma Solutions Ltd. (SZSE Stock Code 300363) and was founded in 2018. Located in Suzhou, China, Porton Advanced offers a cGMP-compliant manufacturing platform for plasmids, cell therapy, gene therapy, oncolytic virus, mRNA therapy, and bacterial therapy. The platform enables different development stages for global companies.

Porton Advanced operates on a "Customer First" approach to Gene and Cell Therapeutics (GCT) manufacturing. It is anchored by the company's core principles of "Compliance, Expertise, and Open Collaboration". Porton Advanced operates to rigorous, internationally harmonized Quality Management and IP protection standards, bringing innovative manufacturing solutions to the complex challenges in the GCT space.

