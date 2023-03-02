TSA PreCheck® sets new active membership record

15 million vetted airline passengers now prefer to "travel with ease"

WASHINGTON, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced its TSA PreCheck® application program has surpassed 15 million active members, setting a new record for the program that began in December 2013.

More than 19,200 individuals applied for TSA PreCheck membership on Feb. 21, 2023 – the highest for any single day in TSA's history. Thirty-two million travelers now benefit from TSA PreCheck expedited screening after being vetted though TSA PreCheck ®, U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Global Entry or another federal vetting program.

"TSA PreCheck is one of the most innovative, efficient and effective risk-based security solutions in the agency's 21-year history," said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. "Today, TSA PreCheck represents a best-in-class model of a successful trusted traveler system, providing the shared benefits of shorter wait times of under 10 minutes, greater checkpoint efficiency and improved security. We are proud of this program and appreciate that so many passengers recognize its value to them personally and to the transportation system."

TSA PreCheck is a DHS Trusted Traveler Program for low-risk travelers entering TSA's security screening checkpoints at airports nationwide. The program allows travelers to pass through the checkpoint wearing their shoes, belts, and light jackets as well as keep their electronics and 3-1-1 compliant liquids in their carry-on bags. As an added benefit, TSA PreCheck members get through security screening faster, with 92% waiting less than five minutes at airport checkpoints.

Those interested in enrolling online may visit tsa.gov/precheck. Applicants should ensure they are using a .gov site when enrolling for or renewing their TSA PreCheck to avoid fraudulent websites and unnecessary fees.

Applicants pay $78 for a five-year membership in TSA PreCheck, which involves an in-person appointment and background check. The majority of applicants receive their Known Traveler Number (KTN) in about three to five days. Passengers add their KTN to their flight reservations when booking travel to receive TSA PreCheck on their boarding pass. TSA PreCheck members may renew their five-year membership online for $70 up to six months prior to membership expiration. Family members ages 12 and under, traveling with a parent or guardian with a TSA PreCheck indicator on their boarding pass, may join them in the TSA PreCheck lane without applying for membership.

For additional questions about TSA PreCheck visit: tsa.gov/precheck/faq. Our TSA Kids video The TSA PreCheck Game helps explain the TSA PreCheck security screening process to young travelers.

As always, TSA continues to incorporate unpredictable security measures, both seen and unseen, throughout the airport. All travelers will be screened, and no individual will be guaranteed expedited screening.

The Transportation Security Administration was created to strengthen the security of the nation's transportation systems and ensure the freedom of movement for people and commerce. TSA uses an intelligence-based approach and works closely with transportation, law enforcement and intelligence communities to set the standard for excellence in transportation security. For more information about TSA, please visit our website at tsa.gov.

