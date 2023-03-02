WATERLOO SPARKLING WATER LAUNCHES TWO ALL-NEW FLAVORS AND TEAMS UP WITH MICHELIN-STARRED CHEF CURTIS STONE ON A SENSORIAL TASTING EXPERIENCE

Celebrity Chef celebrates the newest Waterloo offerings in a unique and full-flavor way

AUSTIN, Texas, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterloo Sparkling Water, known for its authentic flavors and lively carbonation, today announced two new flavors with the launch of its Orange Vanilla and Ginger Citrus Twist Sparkling Waters. In tandem with the release of the new flavors, Michelin-starred chef and TV personality Curtis Stone has created an innovative tasting menu featuring the brand's latest offerings.

The all-new sparkling water flavors are nostalgic and uniquely refreshing. Waterloo Orange Vanilla is inspired by the "frozen orange treats" of warm summer days, with a hit of zingy, sun-ripened orange that mellows out to a smooth, rich vanilla. And, Ginger Citrus Twist features a balance of ginger notes and zesty citrus, provoking soothing memories of ginger ale with the sophisticated, grown-up flavors of ginger beer. After more than 150 combined iterations, Waterloo flavor artists landed on two perfectly crafted flavors that can be enjoyed anytime - straight from a chilled can or in some surprising new recipes. Like all Waterloo varieties, the new flavors are free of calories, sugar and sweeteners.

"I was excited about the opportunity to team up with Waterloo Sparkling Water. When I'm cooking at home or in my restaurants Maude, Gwen or Georgie, top-quality ingredients that pack on flavor are a necessity. It was fun to create a Waterloo Sparkling Water-infused menu, playing on the complex and balanced flavors from their new Orange Vanilla and Ginger Citrus Twist offerings with my personal Aussie twist," says celebrity chef Curtis Stone. "I hope everyone trying these recipes at home enjoys the culinary experience as much as I did - while also learning some insider secrets to cooking with sparkling water. You'll be amazed how it can take a dish to the next level!"

"We are thrilled about this partnership with Chef Curtis Stone to celebrate the launch of our two new sparkling water flavors," says Waterloo Sparkling Water CMO, Kathy Maurella. "Curtis has spent decades bringing flavor to life and obsessing over nuances that deliver extraordinary flavor experiences unlike any other. Similarly, our Orange Vanilla and Ginger Citrus Twist are proof, again, of Waterloo's unique approach to flavor artistry and our obsession with crafting authentic, full-out flavors that taste like they are supposed to. And, in combination - wow! Chef Curtis Stone's recipes featuring our new flavors are culinary masterpieces!"

Celebrity chef Curtis Stone's curated Waterloo tasting menu, which features a starter, entree and mocktail, is both inspired by and infused with Waterloo Orange Vanilla and Ginger Citrus Twist. Recipes from Curtis' Waterloo-infused menu include:

Grilled Avocado Salad with Orange Vanilla Beurre Blanc – A flavor-packed medley of fresh ingredients, featuring Waterloo Orange Vanilla Sparkling Water for a slightly sweet, slightly tangy sauce.

Ginger Citrus Fish & Chips – An Asian twist on a classic Aussie favorite, featuring Waterloo Ginger Citrus Twist Sparkling Water as a surprising ingredient to elevate traditional frying batter.

Blackberry Mojito with Golden Ginger Citrus Granita– A fruity and refreshing mocktail featuring Waterloo Ginger Citrus Twist Sparkling Water, garnished with mint sprig and gold flecks.

To kick off the launch, Waterloo Sparkling Water will be handing out free samples of the new flavors to consumers in NYC. Look for the Waterloo van on 3/2 on Greenwich Street (between Chambers and Warren St) and on 3/3 on Park Avenue South (between East 17th St and East 18th St).

Waterloo Orange Vanilla and Ginger Citrus Twist Sparkling Waters are available now at select Kroger stores, Target, HEB, Central Market, Hy-Vee and Gopuff, with distribution at Albertsons Safeway, Whole Foods Market, Natural Grocers, Sprouts, select Costco locations, Walmart.com and other major retailers continuing to roll out this month and beyond. For more information and to find a retailer near you, please visit drinkwaterloo.com.

ABOUT WATERLOO SPARKLING WATER

Founded in 2017 and independently owned, Waterloo Sparkling Water offers fruit-inspired flavors and aromas with a lively amount of carbonation for a uniquely authentic and refreshing anytime drink. Waterloo has been challenging expectations from the start, embodying the entrepreneurial spirit and independent thinking that Austin is known for. We at Waterloo go all in on full flavor every day – with sparkling waters that are a refreshing change from the usual. Made with Non-GMO Project Verified flavors and Whole30 Approved, Waterloo is free of calories, sugar, artificial sweeteners, and sodium. For the benefit of fans and the environment, Waterloo has only ever been produced in aluminum cans made with BPA-free liners. Waterloo Sparkling Water is sold at retailers nationwide. For the latest news, join the 'Loo community at drinkwaterloo.com or follow @waterloosparkling on Instagram and Facebook.

