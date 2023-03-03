Trulieve Opens New Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Beckley, West Virginia

Grand opening celebration event on March 3

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of its Beckley, West Virginia dispensary on March 3. Located at 1000 N Eisenhower Dr., the medical dispensary will have operating hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Grand opening festivities, held throughout the day on March 3, will include partner giveaways, food, specials, plus all registered patients will receive a 25% discount. Representatives from Releaf Specialists will be on site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. assisting West Virginia residents with medical card registration.

"We are excited to continue expanding our West Virginia presence to include this new location in Beckley and look forward to serving patients in the surrounding area," said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers . "Trulieve is committed to providing the best quality services and products for the state's registered medical cannabis patients while strengthening community connections in this developing market."

Trulieve patients across West Virginia can choose from a large selection of THC products available in a variety of consumption methods, including flower, concentrates, tinctures, topicals, ingestibles, and more. Designed to meet every patient's needs, our portfolio of in-house brands available in Beckley include Cultivar Collection, Momenta, Muse and more.

Trulieve operates medical dispensaries across West Virginia in Belle, Huntington, Hurricane, Milton, Parkersburg, South Charleston, Weston, and two locations in Morgantown.

For more information on dispensary locations, please visit trulieve.com/dispensaries/west-virginia .

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

