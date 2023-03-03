TULA Skincare Partners with Ulta Beauty to Celebrate #EmbraceYourSkin Day Nationwide

For The Second Year in A Row, TULA Skincare Executes Confidence Campaign and In-Store Celebration in All Ulta Beauty Locations To Amplify Its #EmbraceYourSkin Brand Purpose

NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TULA Skincare , the leading doctor founded, cleanical prestige skincare brand has partnered with Ulta Beauty on a 360-degree confidence campaign. The probiotic extracted powered brand that is clinically proven to improve skin health is leveling-up its confidence inspiring #EmbraceYourSkin brand purpose through a dynamic campaign that will culminate in the second annual #EmbraceYourSkin Day that will be celebrated at Ulta Beauty store locations nationwide on March 4th.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating #EmbraceYourSkin Day at Ulta Beauty for the second year in a row!" said Savannah Sachs, CEO of TULA Skincare. "As we continue to see studies reveal that self-esteem and confidence, especially in younger generations, is suffering, we believe now more than ever that our #EmbraceYourSkin mission and working alongside others who share in our commitment to inspiring confidence is essential. From day one, we've embraced skin positivity and have approached beauty from the inside out. It's a journey—we're constantly evolving how we do this. In this chapter of our story, we're raising the bar and reminding everyone that 'you are enough.' We hope that everyone can walk away from #EmbraceYourSkin Day feeling confident, and empowered."

As one of Ulta Beauty's most-loved prestige skincare brands, TULA has worked alongside the nation's largest beauty retailer to create a series of prominent window and in-store displays along with a cover feature for a recent issue of Ulta Beauty's weekly magazine as an exciting lead up to #EmbraceYourSkin Day. Created to celebrate skin positivity and inclusivity in all of Ulta Beauty's 1,300+ locations nationwide, #EmbraceYourSkin Day will give guests the opportunity to participate in a series of confidence inspiring in-store events and activations. In an effort to build purposeful connections and create immersive brand experiences for TULA's Glow Getter community, select doors in key markets will feature edu-tainment activations that offer confidence boosting positive affirmations and complimentary refreshments that guests can enjoy while listening to DJs' curated positivity playlists. Guests in all doors will receive a deluxe gift with purchase and be presented with positive affirmations at various touch points throughout their shopping journey.

TULA will be promoting #EmbraceYourSkin Day across its social media, digital, influencer, and internal channels to encourage positivity and confidence, and combat negative self-talk with the reminder that "you are enough." The brand has teamed up with positivity and confidence champion, Serena Kerrigan, who will highlight the day and its goal of inspiring confidence and skin positivity. Additional partnerships have been secured with a number of influencers. These influencer partners will attend #EmbraceYourSkin Day at their local Ulta Beauty stores and share their experiences, amplifying the day and TULA's #EmbraceYourSkin initiative. Content will be captured and shared by Team TULA across its social media channels including footage of #EmbraceYourSkin Day at various Ulta Beauty doors, statistics from TULA's latest confidence survey around confidence and the effects of negative self-talk, and an #EmbraceyourSkin Day giveaway. From an internal standpoint, TULA is reminding its team "We Are Enough" with a confidence chain on its internal Slack platform. Team TULA members will have the opportunity to share declarations of self-confidence and positive affirmations and will be encouraged to empower others to do the same.

Founded in 2014 by practicing gastroenterologist Dr. Roshini Raj, Dr. Raj saw the power of probiotic extracts as a breakthrough innovation in skincare and identified the deeply emotional connection she saw her patients have between looking good and feeling good after they incorporated probiotics into their daily health routines. TULA has always approached beauty from the inside out with a goal of inspiring confidence. #EmbraceYourSkin' s aim is to reimagine social norms and challenge outdated industry standards promoting confidence and being healthy instead of perfect. As part of #EmbraceYourSkin, TULA has committed to using inclusive language, no retouching of any brand photos of skin, and showing images of confidence and health instead of 'perfection.' TULA does not use filters nor do their influencer partners for any sponsored content. In addition to reimagining language - using phrases like "beautiful before, beautiful after" - the brand is also continuing its weekly positive text affirmation program and creating pockets of positivity throughout the TULA omnichannel experience. This includes its shippers and packaging which feature positive affirmations and positive language onsite and during checkout.

About TULA Skincare

TULA, meaning "balance" in Sanskrit, is a clean and clinically effective prestige skincare and wellness brand built on the power of probiotic extracts, which are clinically proven to nourish, soothe, and balance skin. Founded by practicing gastroenterologist, Dr. Roshini Raj, TULA Skincare sits at the intersection of beauty and wellness and believes the same ingredients that are good for your body are also good for your skin. With a focus on being healthy and confident rather than perfect, TULA aims to inspire everyone to #EmbraceYourSkin. TULA Skincare was recently acquired by Procter & Gamble. TULA is a digitally native, social-first omni channel brand with DTC as a core capability and is also available through its beauty retail partners including Ulta Beauty, Sephora, Nordstrom, and Neiman Marcus in the US and internationally at Sephora Canada, in MECCA's Australia and New Zealand markets, in China on global e-commerce site TMALL, and at Space NK in the UK. For more information and the latest news on TULA Skincare, visit www.tula.com .

