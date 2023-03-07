Energy Alert
Carrier Energy Partners II Sells Eagle Ford Assets

Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago

HOUSTON, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Energy Partners II, LLC ("Carrier", or the "Company") has closed on the sale of its oil and gas assets in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.  Carrier sold its non-operated working interest in Karnes County to an undisclosed buyer across two transactions for total cash consideration of $145 million, subject to customary terms and conditions, including closing adjustments.

These transactions in the Eagle Ford represent a full divestiture of the Company's existing assets after previous sales in the Permian Basin in 2017 and 2019.  Carrier was founded in 2013 by Mark Clemans and Christina Chen with equity funding from Riverstone Holdings, an asset management firm that invests in the private markets primarily within energy, power and infrastructure.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carrier-energy-partners-ii-sells-eagle-ford-assets-301763788.html

SOURCE Carrier Energy Partners II, LLC

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire.