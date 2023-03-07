Martech platform Ortto celebrates record growth on the anniversary of its rebrand

The unified customer data, analytics, and marketing automation platform Ortto, formerly Autopilot, continues to see double-digit monthly growth a year on from its rebrand. The martech company now has more than 3,000 customers globally and was recognized in 49 categories in G2's biannual report.

SYDNEY, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortto, which started as Autopilot Journeys in 2015, rebranded in early 2022 following the launch of a revolutionary new platform that allows marketers to effortlessly connect previously siloed data sources to get a complete view of their customers. Marketers can analyze and operationalize this data without the need for specialized support, enabling them to deliver personalized customer journeys at scale, increasing the impact of their campaigns with powerful event-based triggers and AI-content optimization. In the year since the rebrand, Ortto's users have built some 5,000 journeys and sent more than 210 million emails to their customers, contributing to the company's sustained 16% month-on-month growth.

Ortto helps data-driven marketers easily build powerful reports to understand what’s working and make decisions with confidence. Dashboards allow teams to pin key reports to a shared space so they never lose sight of key metrics. (PRNewswire)

The powerful platform received the 'High Performer' badge in 11 categories in the G2 Winter 2023 reports, including marketing automation and marketing platform, across multiple regions (APAC, ANZ, Europe , UK, etc.)

Ortto was also awarded the 'Best estimated ROI' badge and the 'Easiest to use' badge in the customer journey mapping categories, as well as the 'Users Love Us' badge.

The platform was also ranked number one for data personalization by SoftwareReviews.

Customer, Mica Shtewi, Tech Manager at Pattern, comments:

"When you're moving into a world we're moving into, you have so many data sources that you're trying to bring together and various communications to get clients moving through the sales process. We needed something flexible that works and had a robust integration with Salesforce, and with Ortto we can target people the way we want to target them."

Visually design journeys that automate personalized messages and trigger actions across the customer lifecycle with Ortto. (PRNewswire)

Michael Sharkey, CEO and co-founder of Ortto, comments:

"Everyone recognizes the importance of data in building better, more personalized customer experiences, but the problem is, for many businesses, this data is located across a number of different tools and isn't easily accessible to marketers. That's why we rebuilt our platform to make it easy to bring all of that data together in one place and remove the barriers to entry, so marketers have ready access to the data they need without having to lodge a ticket or learn SQL. The response to the new platform has been incredible - not only from our Autopilot customers, who are realizing new value through Ortto, but also from new customers who have come on board in the past year."

About Ortto

Ortto, the world's first complete marketing automation, AI and analytics platform, empowers marketers to act with confidence and increase their impact on revenue. By combining three powerful tools into one intuitive platform, teams finally benefit from their customer data, messaging, and analytics working together.

Sophisticated yet easy to use, more than 3,000 customers trust Ortto to understand their impact, discover their next marketing opportunity, and continuously iterate to deliver great customer experiences at scale. Learn more at: www.ortto.com

Launched in 2015, Ortto's team is located in Australia, Europe and the US. To date, the company has raised $35M in venture funding from backers including Blackbird, Rembrandt and Salesforce Ventures.

