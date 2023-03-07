Rocket Mortgage Further Expands Affordable Homebuying Options with New BorrowSmart Access

Company launches second special purpose credit program in three months by offering new Freddie Mac program offering $3,000 to use toward a down payment for those buying in underrepresented communities

DETROIT, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Mortgage, the nation's largest mortgage lender and part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), is the first national lender to offer Freddie Mac's BorrowSmart Access SM program. The program offers a $3,000 credit for first time homebuyers to use toward their down payment – helping to reduce the largest hurdle to homeownership, especially in underserved communities.

First time homebuyers can use BorrowSmart Access if they are purchasing a home in several counties across 10 metro areas – Atlanta; Chicago; Detroit; El Paso; Houston; McAllen, Texas; Memphis; Miami; Philadelphia and St. Louis. To qualify for this program, the buyer must have an income equal to or less than 140 percent of the area median income (AMI) and meet all other Freddie Mac lending guidelines.

"At Rocket Mortgage, it is our mission to provide a range of options that make owning a home attainable for as many people as possible," said Bob Walters, CEO of Rocket Mortgage. "BorrowSmart Access is the continuation of our commitment to narrow the homeownership gap. By offering solutions for borrowers in underrepresented communities, we can help families build financial freedom and generational wealth."

A primary source of wealth among families lies in homeownership with owner-occupied home values rising to $24.1 trillion in 2020 from $15.9 trillion in 2010 – according to a recent NAR's report.

This program is just the latest example of Rocket Mortgage's commitment to supporting all Americans on their journey to homeownership. In late December, Rocket Mortgage launched Purchase Plus, a special purpose credit program offering up to $7,500 in lender credits for first-time homebuyers to use toward their closing costs. Purchase Plus is available for homebuyers residing in specific census tracts across six major cities – Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit, Memphis and Philadelphia.

Rocket Mortgage offers numerous conventional and government affordable programs in addition to BorrowSmart Access. One such program is FHA. Rocket Mortgage closes more FHA loans than any other lender. With more flexible mortgage terms and lower down payment requirements, the FHA loan program is designed for first-time homebuyers and hard-working Americans – teachers, firefighters or those in the manufacturing field – who are the backbone of the country.

To learn more about BorrowSmart Access and program eligibility, visit www.RocketMortgage.com.

About Rocket Mortgage

Detroit-based Rocket Mortgage, the nation's largest home mortgage lender and part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), enables the American Dream of homeownership and financial freedom through its obsession with an industry-leading, digital-driven client experience. In late 2015, it introduced the first fully digital, completely online mortgage experience. Since its founding in 1985, Rocket Mortgage has closed $1.5 trillion of mortgage volume across all 50 states. Rocket Mortgage moved its headquarters to downtown Detroit in 2010. The company generates loan production from web centers located in Detroit, Cleveland and Phoenix.

Rocket Companies, Rocket Mortgage's parent company, ranked #7 on Fortune's list of the "100 Best Companies to Work For" in 2022 and has placed in the top third of the list for 19 consecutive years.

For more information and company news visit RocketMortgage.com/PressRoom.

