CGTN: China's legislature stresses enhancing whole-process people's democracy

BEIJING, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China's top legislator on Tuesday urged the National People's Congress (NPC) to uphold and improve the people's congress system and continuously enhance whole-process people's democracy.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the 13th NPC, made the remarks while delivering a work report at the first session of the 14th NPC.

Whole-process people's democracy is a model of socialist democracy that covers all aspects of the democratic process and all sectors of society, according to a white paper titled "China: Democracy That Works," released by China's State Council Information Office in 2021.

'Strong vitality and superiority' of the NPC

The NPC and its standing committee have stayed committed to the Party's leadership, the people's position as the masters of the country and law-based governance, according to the report.

Li said the five-year term of the 13th NPC Standing Committee coincides with a period of "great historical change" in which the cause of the Party and the country is flourishing.

Talking about the most important achievement of the NPC Standing Committee during the five years, Li highlighted that the concept of whole-process people's democracy profoundly explains the basic connotation, essential features and fundamental principles of socialist democracy in China.

In 2021, a central conference on work related to the people's congresses was held in Beijing. Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said at the meeting that the whole-process people's democracy in China "not only has a complete set of institutions and procedures but also full participation and practices."

"It is the broadest, most genuine and most effective socialist democracy," Xi said.

Meanwhile, the work report said the 13th NPC has ensured the full implementation of the Constitution and upheld its authority and sanctity during its five-year term.

Over the past five years, improvements have been made to the Constitution and other relevant laws, noted the report.

In particular, the NPC adopted the Constitutional amendment, which made it clear that the leadership of the Communist Party of China is the defining feature of socialism with Chinese characteristics. The constitutional amendment also established the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era in China's political and social activities.

Adhering to whole-process people's democracy

The practice of the past five years has further deepened the understanding of the scientific connotation, basic characteristics and essential requirements of the system of people's congresses, said the report.

"We must uphold the leadership of the CPC and ensure that the constitutional principle that CPC leadership is the most essential feature of socialism with Chinese characteristics is fully implemented," according to the report.

The year 2023 marks the first year for China to fully implement the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the CPC, the report said.

On the work of the NPC Standing Committee for the coming year, the report highlighted efforts in enforcing the Constitution, implementing legislation, strengthening the supervision of people's congresses, improving the work of deputies, among others.

