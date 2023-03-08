Global Work OS Swit Unveils SIP features and New CI

For the first time as a collaboration software, Swit creates a Saas Integration Platform (SIP) environment where customers can configure the product that fits them best

Swit unveils new CI and BI that reflect the product's identity and mission – chat, task, and connection

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swit Technologies Inc., a global work OS solution provider, announced on February 28 that it launched Swit Developers 2.0, a SaaS integration platform (SIP) environment, and revealed its new corporate identity (CI) and brand identity (BI).

Unlike existing collaboration softwares that only offer a single function, Swit provides seamless integration with various global productivity apps including email, calendar, document management and video conference. Swit also provides a collaborative hub environment where task-based collaboration and communication interact perfectly, leading to positive responses from companies around the world.

With the latest release, Swit will be equipped with no-code configuration, a custom developer environment, a public marketplace, and automation, becoming the only SIP as defined by Salesforce, which first came up with the concept of SaaS.

Customers can integrate other services they're using with Swit or build custom bots to incorporate into chat and task functions, develop new features they want using Swit Developers, register them in the Swit Store and integrate them to customize the product with convenience regardless of the industry or size of their organization.

To achieve its mission of "Re:Humanize Work", which means to create a tool that can work for people, rather than people working to fit the tool, Swit has been dedicated to establishing a SIP environment since its founding in 2018. With the update, Swit also unveiled its new CI and BI.

Garrick Antikajian, Design Team Lead who oversaw the building of the new logo, said, "The new Swit heart has three segments: one that represents Chat, one that represents Task, and one that represents Connection. Our goal was to convey Swit's identity of connecting employees in the most meaningful and efficient way."

By the end of the quarter, Swit plans to launch "Swit Automation", which will allow for no-code automation of Swit features including those involving integrated external apps. In the next quarter, Swit plans to expand the area of integration to tasks and direct messages.

About Swit

Swit Technologies Inc., a future collaboration OS provider, was founded in 2018 in Silicon Valley. 'Swit' in its current form that combines messenger and task management features was officially launched in March, 2019. Featured on Silicon Valley's IT magazine CIO Review as one of the "Most Promising Remote Work Tech Solution Providers" and winning the "Growth Startup of the Year" by Startup Grind Global Conference in which 4,00 startups from 133 countries participate, Swit was acclaimed by many in Korea and abroad. Swit was recommended for Google Workspace as an innovative solution in 2022, and named to the world's largest enterprise software marketplace G2's Best Software List in project management for two years in a row. As of now, a cumulative number of 40,000 teams and businesses from 184 countries are using Swit.

