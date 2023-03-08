MIAX Announces Participation in World Federation of Exchanges' Ring the Bell for Gender Equality 2023 Ceremony

PRINCETON, N.J., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), owner of Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEXTM), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX), and Dorman Trading LLC, today announces its participation in the World Federation of Exchanges' ninth annual "Ring the Bell for Gender Equality" Campaign for International Women's Day on March 8, 2023.

MIAX will host a ceremonial bell ringing in its MIH corporate headquarters in Princeton, N.J., on March 8, at 9:30 a.m., EST, to mark this event.

"MIAX is pleased to participate in the Ring the Bell for Gender Equality 2023 ceremony to show our support for women and to recognize the important contributions that they provide to our exchanges and the financial industry as a whole," said Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and CEO of MIH. "MIAX is committed to providing equal opportunities to all of our employees and fully supports programs that enhance the responsibilities and advancement opportunities for women in our company."

"MIAX continues to make great advances in providing opportunities for women at all of our exchanges and I am proud to have MIAX celebrate the accomplished women who contribute to our work and culture through our participation in this important event," added Barbara J. Comly, Executive Vice President and General Counsel. "At MIAX, we strive to provide an equitable and inclusive work environment in which all of our employees can be inspired to contribute to the success of our company and pave a path for future generations."

This is the ninth consecutive year that exchanges and central counterparty clearing houses (CCPs) around the world will be participating in the Ring the Bell for Gender Equality Campaign for International Women's Day. The Ring the Bell for Gender Equality Campaign is a partnership between UN Women, UN Global Compact, Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative, International Finance Corporation (IFC), and World Federation of Exchanges.

The UN Women's theme for International Women's Day 2023 is "DigitAll: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality." The theme recognizes and celebrates the women and girls who are championing the advancement of transformative technology and digital education.

About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX™), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that are enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all three exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism. MIAX also serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).

MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and offers trading in a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat Futures and also serves as the exclusive market for SPIKES Futures. MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM, DCO and cash market services in an array of asset classes.

BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organized in 1971. BSX specializes in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities.

Dorman Trading is a full-service Futures Commission Merchant registered with the CFTC.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, N.J., with additional offices located in Miami, FL, Minneapolis, MN, Hamilton, Bermuda and Chicago, IL.

