Polymer Builds Momentum and Names Jared Hufferd Global Head of Sales

The company expands its leadership team to support growth and meet the demand for its low-code data loss prevention tool.

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Polymer, a pioneer in autonomous data loss prevention for SaaS applications and real-time data security training, announced that Jared Hufferd has been named as Global Head of Sales. Hufferd, a former Stellar Cyber and Vectra.ai sales executive, joins the company as Polymer's CEO Yasir Ali ramps up operations in response to market demand for cloud data security and compliance solutions.

Jared Hufferd - Global Head of Sales, Polymer (PRNewswire)

"It's clear Polymer has the DLP and compliance solutions organizations need to scale their data security stack."

Hufferd brings over 25 years of cybersecurity experience and go-to-market leadership to the role. At Polymer, he will be responsible for defining global sales strategy as well as expanding the salesforce and network of system integrators, MSSPs/MSPs, and OEM partners.

"There's been a mass migration of data from legacy applications to SaaS, and more organizations are looking to Polymer for complete data loss prevention," said Ali. "Polymer's ability to detect and redact sensitive data automatically and report on data misuse is unmatched. Our platform also trains employees on secure data practices without affecting business. Adding experienced leaders like Jared to our team demonstrates our commitment to the evolving security needs of our current and future customers."

Prior to joining the company, Hufferd spent the last five years as executive sales leader for cybersecurity firms Ericom, Stellar Cyber, and Vectra Networks. Earlier he served as a security solutions sales executive for Netscreen, Fortinet, and Cisco.

"Considering the market interest and our significant pipeline, it was an easy decision to increase our investment in sales by bringing in Jared. We're confident he'll accelerate our growth and be an asset to our executive team," said Usman Malik, CTO of Polymer.

"I'm excited to join forces with this dedicated group of data security veterans," said Hufferd. "I've seen first-hand the mounting security and compliance challenges companies face while employing legacy tools. It's clear Polymer has the DLP and compliance solutions organizations need to scale their data security stack."

Polymer is an agentless DLP platform that goes beyond violation alerts to holistically reduce the risk of data loss in SaaS apps like Slack, Zendesk, GitHub, Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive and Teams. Polymer takes a proactive approach to data security and differentiates itself from competitors with auto-remediation and nudging features that train employees to become better data stewards. Polymer's proprietary risk scores, for platforms and employees, give security and GRC teams unprecedented cross-cloud visibility and enable them to focus on high-impact items.

