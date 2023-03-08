Stagwell (STGW) Launches Comms Tech Business Unit, Will Debut 'Taylor,' the Communications Industry's First Free Generative AI Writing Tool, at SXSW 2023

PRophet Founder Aaron Kwittken to Serve as CEO of Stagwell Marketing Cloud Comms Tech Unit

NEW YORK and AUSTIN, Texas, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today launched a Comms Tech Business Unit within the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a proprietary suite of SaaS products built for in-house marketers. The Comms Tech unit will house AI-powered SaaS products for brands and agencies that are designed to help public relations, content and social media professionals be more performative, predictive and productive. It will be led by PR industry veteran and entrepreneur Aaron Kwittken, founder and CEO of PRophet, the unit's flagship product.

PRophet unveils (PRNewswire)

Taylor will enable brands and agencies to create compelling content more quickly and efficiently than ever before.

"With PRophet as a first-mover in the generative AI space for communications professionals, we're excited to launch this unique business unit to serve the multi-billion-dollar PR and influencer communications software market," said Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn . "Stagwell is driving the future of communications and marketing with our game-changing AR and AI technology in the Stagwell Marketing Cloud."

Stagwell's Comms Tech Unit will also debut the communications industry's first free AI writing tool at South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, Texas, at an event in partnership with Axios on March 13. Fully integrated into PRophet, the tool, branded "Taylor" as a playful descriptor for tailored content, helps PR, content and social media professionals create first drafts or re-generate existing drafts of pitches, press releases, bylines, blog posts, social posts and more. Taylor will enable brands and agencies to create compelling content more quickly and efficiently than ever before, and will provide insights into which types of content are most effective.

"2023 is the year of the communications engineer and Stagwell Marketing Cloud's Comms Tech Unit is dedicated to delivering, democratizing and evangelizing AI-driven solutions that transform how the PR industry works and performs," said Aaron Kwittken, founder of PRophet and CEO of the Comms Tech unit. He added, "Our new generative AI tool significantly uplevels ChatGPT's functionality in a way that will save modern PR and social media professionals significant time when creating content while also improving the mediabilty and receptivity of their storytelling."

The Comms Tech unit will house PRophet, the first-ever generative and predictive AI SaaS platform, Koalifyed, an influencer discovery and campaign management platform, and will continue to build and deliver transformative software tools to modern communicators. Future products will include AI-powered tools around narrative analysis, combating misinformation and managing brand safety.

PRophet, founded in late 2020, uses AI techniques including natural language processing and machine learning to help modern PR professionals generate, analyze and test content to predict earned media interest and sentiment. PRophet was the 2019 winner of Stagwell's internal innovation competition which invests in new product ideas proposed by the network's 13,000+ employees.

New Free Version of PRophet

Starting on March 31, 2023, PR professionals will be able to try PRophet for free. Users can visit www.prprophet.ai/pricing to join the waitlist.

To learn more about PRophet, please visit www.prprophet.ai or email sales@prprophet.ai to schedule a demo.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

About Stagwell Marketing Cloud

Stagwell Marketing Cloud (SMC) is a suite of data-driven SaaS solutions built for the modern in-house marketer. Born out of Stagwell's network of award-winning marketing agencies, SMC's technology empowers marketers to drive business impact by giving them intuitive tools equipped with proprietary, actionable data. SMC's portfolio of solutions powers strategic customer research, communications, and media activation for brands worldwide by leveraging technology such as generative artificial intelligence, shared augmented reality, and more. Get your head in the cloud at www.stagwellmarketingcloud.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Arvizo

pr@stagwellglobal.com

Alex Birmingham

abirmingham@kwtgloblal.com

Stagwell Marketing Cloud (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.