GT Medical Technologies Announces 2022 GammaTile® ELITE Brain Tumor Centers

ELITE Status Is Earned by Medical Centers That Have Completed 10 or More GammaTile Therapy Brain Tumor Procedures in the Past Year

TEMPE, Ariz., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Medical Technologies, Inc. announced its latest roster of ELITE Brain Tumor Centers that have received the distinction for completing 10 or more GammaTile Therapy procedures in 2022.

This year's ELITE inductees are AdventHealth Neuroscience Institute (Florida), Brooke Army Medical Center (Texas), North Carolina Basnight Cancer Hospital (North Carolina), Tampa General Hospital (Florida), UT Health San Antonio (Texas), UT Southwestern Medical Center (Texas), and Westchester Medical Center (New York).

These hospitals join the existing ELITE brain tumor specialists from 2020-2021, including ECU Health Medical Center (North Carolina), Emory Healthcare (Georgia), HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center (Arizona), M Health Fairview (Minnesota), Mayfield Brain & Spine (Ohio), Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York), NorthShore University Health System (Illinois), Piedmont Atlanta Hospital (Georgia), and The University of Kansas Health System (Kansas).

GammaTile ELITE institutions share GT Medical Technologies' purpose of improving the lives of patients with brain tumors. These distinguished medical centers are each committed to excellence by putting the quality of life for their patients first and embracing evidence-based innovation.

"GammaTile allows patients to have their brain tumors treated in one fell swoop. Given that the radiation sources are implanted at the time of surgery, patients are spared the hassle of returning to the hospital for traditional radiation," said Simon Hanft, MD, Chief of Neurosurgical Oncology at Westchester Medical Center. "It gets their treatment started immediately. No more waiting for life-prolonging treatment--it all begins now."

GammaTile Therapy features a bioresorbable, conformable, 3D-collagen tile embedded with radiation sources. It is implanted in the last five minutes of brain tumor removal surgery. The sustained, controlled, and therapeutic dose of radiation immediately begins targeting tumor cells, sparing healthy tissue. Patients receive their radiation treatment while going about their daily life, without the necessity of daily trips to a medical center for external radiation. Over time, the tile naturally resorbs into the adjacent tissue with no need for additional surgery to remove it. GammaTile Therapy is shown to improve local tumor control, which can extend a patient's life.

"GammaTile is a game changer for those with recurrent or newly occurring brain tumors, as it offers innovative options not previously available to patients," stated John David, MD, Assistant Professor in the Department of Radiology in the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, Tampa, Fla. and Radiation Oncologist and Director of Brachytherapy Services at Tampa General Hospital. "Because it emits internal radiation in the specific area of the tumor, GammaTile has the ability to prevent the growth of residual cancer cells."

GammaTile was FDA-cleared in 2018 for recurrent malignant brain tumors, including recurrent high-grade gliomas, glioblastomas, meningiomas, and brain metastases. In 2020, the FDA expanded that indication to include newly diagnosed malignant brain tumors. Since becoming available, hundreds of patients across the United States have received the Therapy. A map of GammaTile centers is available at GammaTile.com.

"There are over 80 hospitals offering GammaTile to their patients with brain tumors and 20 of those hospitals are designated ELITE," said Matt Likens, president, and CEO of GT Medical Technologies. "We commend these ELITE centers for offering advanced technologies like GammaTile that are helping patients live longer while improving their quality of life."

About GT Medical Technologies, Inc.

Driven to raise the standard of care and improve the lives of patients with brain tumors, a team of brain tumor specialists formed GT Medical Technologies with the purpose of improving the lives of patients with brain tumors. FDA-cleared GammaTile is Surgically Targeted Radiation Therapy (STaRT) that treats patients with all types of newly diagnosed malignant and recurrent brain tumors. This "one-and-done" treatment eliminates the need for one to six weeks of daily external beam radiation therapy, allowing patients to go about their daily lives, without the burden of additional trips to the hospital or clinic for ongoing treatment. Since its full market release in the United States in March 2020, GammaTile has been offered in more than 80 hospitals, with more centers being added each month. For more information, visit www.gtmedtech.com and follow @GammaTile on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Tampa General Hospital

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,040-bed, not-for-profit, academic medical center, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 Best Hospitals, and is tied as the third highest-ranked hospital in Florida, with seven specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic medical center's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – first nationally in the 2022 America's Best Employers for Women and sixth out of 100 Florida companies in the 2022 America's Best Employers by State. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2021, provided a net community benefit worth more than $224.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine.

With six medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health, and 21 TGH Imaging powered by Tower outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

About Westchester Medical Center's Neurosurgical Oncology Solutions

Westchester Medical Center's neurosurgical oncology program consists of specialists in neurosurgery, neuroradiology, radiation medicine, medical oncology and neurology, as well as supportive care in nursing, neuropsychology, rehabilitation medicine and social services. Those interested in a consultation with a WMCHealth neuro-oncology specialist should make an appointment by calling 914.493.2363.

