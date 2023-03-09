MICHIGAN REALTOR® AND COMMUNITY LEADER SAM BAYDOUN OF CENTURY 21 CURRAN AND OBERSKI APPOINTED TO DICK LOUGHLIN INTERNATIONAL HALL OF FAME BY GLOBAL FRANCHISOR

MADISON, N.J., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century 21 Real Estate LLC , a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE: HOUS), announced at its One21® Experience Global Conference that Sam Baydoun of CENTURY 21 Curran and Oberski in Dearborn, Michigan has received the prestigious honor of being inducted into the CENTURY 21® Dick Loughlin International Hall of Fame (IHOF). Baydoun was recognized thanks to his dedication to the advancement of real estate professionals and commitment to giving back. He was honored at the 2023 One21 Experience, the CENTURY 21 brand's global networking and learning event.

Sam Baydoun, CENTURY 21 Curran & Oberski, Inducted into the CENTURY 21® Dick Loughlin International Hall of Fame (PRNewswire)

The CENTURY 21 Dick Loughlin International Hall of Fame is presented to the most elite independent sales professionals in the CENTURY 21 System. To be considered, sales associates must be affiliated with the CENTURY 21 System a minimum of 10 years, with eight years at CENTURION® level production, including the current year.

"Sam is truly an amazing individual who has dedicated his life to serving others, from the extraordinary experiences he delivers to his real estate clients to the efforts he makes supporting those in need throughout his Michigan community" said Michael Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC . "He exemplifies what it means to be an integral member of the communities he and his team serve every day."

A member of the CENTURY 21 System for over 35 years, Sam was a CENTURION producer in 2022 who is committed to elevating the real estate profession throughout the state of Michigan. He has served as president of the Dearborn Area Board of REALTORS® and was recognized as REALTOR® of the Year twice over the past twenty years. In addition, he continuously goes out of his way to help those in need as an enthusiastic supporter of Habitat for Humanity and the Boys and Girls Club in Detroit and most recently, during the COVID-19 pandemic, personally sponsoring, hosting and serving lunches to first responders as a thank you for their service.

"There is no better CENTURY 21 brand ambassador than Sam," explained Adam Oberski, Broker Owner of CENTURY 21 Curran & Oberski "He serves as a leader and mentor to not only the affiliated agents throughout our company but to the broader Dearborn community. I could not imagine someone more deserving of this honor and look forward to watching him achieve even more success in the future."

To learn more about the CENTURY 21 value proposition, or to join the ranks of the relentless, please go to century21.com/about-us/contact/media .

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC

The approximately 149,000 independent sales professionals in approximately 13,600 offices spanning 85 countries and territories in the CENTURY 21® System live their mission every day: to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. By consistently chasing excellence, giving 121% and always elevating, the CENTURY 21 brand is helping its affiliated brokers/agents to be the first choice for real estate consumers and industry professionals worldwide. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They are century21.com, century21.com/global, century21.com/commercial, century21.com/finehomes and century21.com/espanol.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation, and settlement services.

©2023 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21®, the CENTURY 21 Logo and C21® are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Contact:

Erin Siegel

Century 21 Real Estate LLC

Erin.Siegel@century21.net

Century 21 Real Estate LLC logo (PRNewsfoto/Century 21 Real Estate LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Century 21 Real Estate LLC