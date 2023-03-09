Paul Masson Brandy and Houston Rap Icon Paul Wall Invite Fans to “Party with Paul”

The two iconic Pauls collaborate to show guys and gals how to party like the People's Champ – and they're bringing the party to one lucky fan's hometown, too

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all spirits and hip-hop lovers! Paul Masson Brandy, known for bringing great flavor and impeccably smooth taste to the party for over 100 years, is offering music fans across the nation the chance to "Party with Paul" – aka party with Grammy-nominated rapper and "People's Champ" Paul Wall while sipping cocktails from Paul Masson Brandy.

One lucky fan and their closest friends will get to enjoy a private party in their hometown where Paul Wall will perform his biggest hits like "Still Tippin," "Grillz," and "Break Em' Off." The "Iceman" will stock the bar with his favorite Paul Masson offerings, and even top off the epic celebration by presenting the winner with a custom set of grillz from his very own outfitter, Johnny Dang & Co.

"We're thrilled to be inviting consumers to Party with Paul for this once-in-a-lifetime experience," said Jess Scheerhorn, avid Paul (Wall and Masson) fan and brand director at Sazerac. "Smooth, flavorful and affordable, we like to think of Paul Masson Brandy as the 'Party's Champ,' and that connection made a partnership with the 'People's Champ' even more of a no brainer for us. Whether enjoying Paul Masson over ice in a glass, neat, or mixed in a cocktail, there is no wrong way to Party with Paul."

The hitmaker will also promote Party with Paul to his 1+ million social media followers. "For years Paul Masson Brandy has been my go-to spirit when I want to kick back with friends and family, so it's no coincidence we're launching this right before my birthday on March 11 - I really DO party with Paul Masson on the regular!" said Paul Wall. "There's nothing better than connecting with fans, performing music and just generally having a good time, and I can't wait to bring the party to someone's hometown later this year."

From March 9 – March 31, 2023, consumers aged 21+ can visit www.PartyWithPaulMasson.com to enter for their shot to win the chance to Party with Paul.*

The Party with Paul campaign arrives as Paul Masson Brandy also releases its new Coconut, Chocolate, Fruit Punch, Grape, Vanilla, and Watermelon flavors, available in stores now. Additionally, consumers still have access to the classic VS and VSOP flavors, as well as Paul Masson's top-selling flavors including Peach and Apple. "Our consumers desired something fresh and we're not a brand to shy away from a challenge," Scheerhorn remarked. "Our full range of innovative flavor offerings guarantee there's something everyone at your party is sure to love."

*For official sweepstakes rules, please visit www.partywithpaulmasson.com

About Paul Masson Brandy

Paul Masson Grande Amber Brandy is crafted with over 100 years of knowledge to provide versatility and a superior taste experience. From the oak-aging process to the care in selecting only the finest grapes, Grande Amber upholds the illustrious heritage of Paul Masson. For more information, visit www.PaulMasson.com.

About Paul Wall

Rapper, DJ, and Entrepreneur Paul Wall is one of Texas's most successful independent musicians. Wall's 2005 release of his major album "The People's Champ" debuted on Billboard Magazine's Top 200 in the #1 spot and quickly reached platinum status. In 2007, Paul Wall received a Grammy Nomination for Best Rap Performance as a Duo or Group for his feature on the song GRILLZ with Nelly and Jermaine Dupri. Paul Wall is also an avid entrepreneur. In 1998, Wall partnered with the now world-famous jeweler, Johnny Dang, to sell custom gold grillz. The duo has built up an iconic clientele of celebrities worldwide and sells over 100 grillz daily out of their lavish Houston jewelry store.

Paul Wall was coined "The People's Champ" for his constant work within underprivileged communities in Texas. After Hurricane Harvey, Wall And his wife Crystal opened the doors of Crystal's fitness studio to gather supplies and donations for people affected. Each summer, Wall hosts a Back2School backpack drive to help encourage enthusiasm for going back to school.

