Sanctuary Wealth Accelerates Growth Strategy with Addition of David Vaughan as Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned CFO Brings Unparalleled Expertise in Corporate Finance Strategies That Drive Scale, Simplify Processes and Empower Organic and M&A Growth for Independent Wealth Management Enterprises

INDIANAPOLIS, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, announces the appointment of David Vaughan to the firm's Executive Leadership Team as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). After a comprehensive search, Vaughan was chosen to fill the vacant CFO position, reporting directly to Adam Malamed, CEO of Sanctuary Wealth. With close to 30 years of experience across the independent wealth management industry, Mr. Vaughan has established a respected track record of developing and implementing effective organic and M&A-based growth strategies, with an emphasis on strong bottom line results that enable significant reinvestment in the business.

"I'm delighted that David agreed to bring his extensive independent wealth management experience and skills to Sanctuary," said Malamed. "Having worked together for more than 10 years while David was with Ladenburg Thalmann, I have seen his abilities, work ethic and integrity firsthand. He has a deep understanding of how carefully planned and impeccably executed corporate finance strategies can exponentially scale an independent wealth management business, while simplifying complex processes and facilitating future growth. He will be an invaluable asset to our already strong Executive Leadership Team as we continue to grow Sanctuary into the firm of choice for sophisticated independent and breakaway advisors and practices."

Key Role in Strategy, Mergers & Acquisitions, Risk Management

In his role as CFO Vaughan will be responsible for managing all of Sanctuary's financial operations, including accounting, budgeting and financial reporting. He will play a key role in strategic decision-making, M&A, risk management and ensuring regulatory compliance. Vaughan will also be responsible for managing relationships with external stakeholders, such as Sanctuary Wealth investors and lenders. Additionally, he will oversee financial planning and forecasting to help leadership make informed decisions about future investments, capital expenditures, and growth opportunities.

"We've been looking to add this critical role to our Executive Leadership Team for more than six months," said Robert Walter, Co-President, Sanctuary Wealth. "Our patient and deliberate search has now paid off. As soon as we had the opportunity to meet with David, we knew he was the person we needed to help ensure that Sanctuary continues to hit our strategic goals and remains the premier destination for advisors looking to be independent but not alone."

Vince Fertitta, Co-President of Wealth Management, Sanctuary Wealth, added, "We are excited to welcome David to the firm and are looking forward to aligning his corporate finance expertise with our mission of driving growth for our Partner Firms. This includes leveraging David's proven expertise in guiding and structuring mergers and acquisitions. His knowledge will be instrumental in expanding our ongoing success with investing in M&A deals alongside our Partner Firms, to drive accelerated growth for our Partner firms."

Sanctuary's Strong Financial Position Provides Robust Future Growth Foundations

"I'm excited to be joining an organization with Sanctuary's momentum, and am thrilled to be working with Adam again," said Vaughan. "Sanctuary is in the strongest financial position in its history, both well-capitalized and growing. This provides a uniquely robust foundation for me to utilize as a springboard in creating and implementing strategies to help Sanctuary and its advisor partner firms realize additional revenue opportunities, while increasing efficiencies. As the firm continues to grow, we will be able to provide an even greater service experience for Sanctuary partner firms and their clients."

Vaughan was most recently CFO at Axos Clearing, where he directed multiple teams serving more than 70 broker-dealers and over 220 RIA firms. Prior to that he spent more than 27 years with Securities America, previously a subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann, where as CFO he led the accounting/finance, fee and commission billing, internal audit and risk management departments. Vaughan has a BBA in accounting from Creighton University's Heider College of Business and an MBA from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary Wealth's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms in 28 states across the country with approximately $25 billion in assets under advisement. Sanctuary Wealth includes the fully owned subsidiaries; Sanctuary Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, Sanctuary Securities, Inc. a FINRA member broker-dealer as well as Sanctuary Alternative Holdings, Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Family Office.

