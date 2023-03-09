Sandhills Global Announces Major Gift to the Lincoln Youth Complex

LINCOLN, Neb., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A $4 million gift has been made to the Lincoln Youth Complex project from Lincoln-based company Sandhills Global as the complex prepares to break ground later in 2023.

Peed announced that the company made the $4 million gift to the facility and grounds, which will now be known as The Sandhills Global Youth Complex.

"Lincoln is our home base, and we are proud to support the good work of many in the community who have made this wonderful project a reality," says Shawn Peed, Chief Executive Officer for Sandhills Global.

Peed announced that the company made the $4 million gift to the facility and grounds, which will now be known as The Sandhills Global Youth Complex. The complex consists of eight baseball and softball fields, two of which are for Nebraska Wesleyan University's men's and women's teams, plus a field dedicated to Homer's Heroes, a program for boys and girls with special needs.

"Sandhills was one of the initial funders for one of the five youth-specific fields in the complex," Peed shared. "As we looked more closely at the impact of the complex in its entirety – from an economic standpoint for the region and most importantly for the youth in Lincoln/Lancaster County – we decided we could do more. Our company has a long history of quietly giving to the greater good in the community we call home. We are proud that this complex will bear the Sandhills name, and we're excited for the impact it will have on the greater community."

Lincoln Youth Complex board chair Brad Korell called the Sandhills Global gift a game changer for Lincoln.

"Our group has been working for more than 16 years on this project. Last fall we announced that we were moving forward," Korell says. "This most generous gift by Sandhills Global and the Peed family is a milestone in helping secure funding for a project that will benefit the youth of Lincoln of years to come."

The Sandhills Global Youth Complex will have an official groundbreaking later this spring and a projected opening in the fall of 2024. For more information go to lincolnyouthcomplex.com.

