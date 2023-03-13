Cariloha Announces Strategic Sustainable Bedding Partnership with Raymour & Flanigan

Cariloha is proud to partner with one of the nation's largest home furnishings retailers to offer more sustainable bedding and sleepwear solutions

SALT LAKE CITY, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cariloha, leading brand of sustainable bedding, bath and apparel, today announces its expansive partnership online with Raymour & Flanigan, the largest furniture and mattress retailer in the Northeast and seventh largest in the US, to offer sustainably-sourced luxury bedding products to their customers.

By offering Cariloha premium mattresses and bedding accessories such as pillows, sheets, and mattress protectors to a vast national clientele, Cariloha and Raymour & Flanigan are making purchasing sustainable bedding products more accessible. The partnership is a part of a larger initiative at Raymour & Flanigan to onboard more sustainable home brands, in addition to its current eco-friendly options available online from Beautyrest and GhostBed.

"We're strategically working with partners who want to make an active impact and source responsibly – it's a partnership with a purpose," said Adam Fain, Cariloha VP of Wholesale. "That's why we've decided to work with Raymour & Flanigan – they're aligned with us in spreading our movement across the country and in providing quality products that honor integrity and responsible sourcing."

Cariloha is a Certified B Corporation and is passionately committed to innovating and developing luxurious bedding that's soft on customers and our planet. The brand has won multiple awards and certifications for its sustainable products, including the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of The Year® Award, Sustainable Green Business Award, Women's Health Healthy Sleep Award, Fast Company World Changing Ideas recipient, and one of Inc.'s 5000 Fastest-Growing companies in America.

"One of our goals for 2023 is to extend our sustainability efforts to the products that we offer and the companies we partner with, in addition to our large-scale recycling program that recycles 99% of our packaging materials and our rooftop solar farms," said Lillian Benson, Online Bedding Buyer at Raymour & Flanigan. "Our customers are looking for various sleep solutions that are sustainable, natural, recycled, organic, and non-toxic, and Cariloha is a brand that's actively making a positive difference in the world by offering sustainable alternatives to traditional bedding products, so establishing this partnership was an easy decision."

Cariloha mattresses, sleepwear and bedding products are made from comfortable, sustainable bamboo viscose, which allows consumers to sleep 3 degrees cooler than other non-bamboo products and is both odor and allergy resistant.

Softer than cotton, these bamboo sleeping solutions have been created for luxury and durability. Additionally, bamboo is an extremely renewable resource. Cariloha bamboo is harvested and manufactured from its own rain-fed, controlled-crop bamboo farm to produce high-quality bamboo products in an environmentally sustainable way.

With Raymour & Flanigan's far-reaching influence in home-furnishing excellence since 1947, Cariloha's soft and sustainable products are being rolled out to RaymourFlanigan.com beginning in March 2023.

For more information about product availability and locations, visit www.cariloha.com and www.raymourflanigan.com

About Raymour & Flanigan

Raymour & Flanigan is the largest furniture and mattress retailer in the Northeast and seventh largest nationwide. The organization is committed to creating exceptional guest shopping experiences by leveraging their talented team of associates, helpful technology solutions, and quality products. Established in Syracuse, N.Y. in 1947, the retailer has 104 showrooms across the Northeast, 36 outlet stores, 5 clearance centers and a rapidly growing e-commerce business. Raymour & Flanigan is known for its modern, quality home furnishings and quick delivery offering. The company believes in supporting local communities through its many sustainability efforts, which include recycling over 99% of packaging materials, amounting to 20 million pounds of materials per year that avoids landfills. For more information, visit www.raymourflanigan.com.

