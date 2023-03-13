Crown Royal Celebrates The Local Rodeo Community and Champions Its Royal Riders at Houston Rodeo

The award-winning whisky brand is showing gratitude to those who have played a key role in making Houston Rodeo what it is today through "Hats Off with Crown Royal"

HOUSTON, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As an official sponsor of the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (HLSR), Crown Royal is taking the moment to show its gratitude and tip a hat to those who drive the rodeo community forward. In a new platform titled, "Hats Off with Crown Royal," the whisky brand is celebrating the uplifting spirit of the rodeo community starting in Houston, by sharing a symbolic hats off gesture to those who lend their skill, time and experiences to honor the rodeo tradition.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9148851-crown-royal-celebrates-royal-riders-houston-rodeo/

"Hats Off with Crown Royal" was brought to life at HLSR, with the brand's six days of gratitude, including Armed Forces Appreciation Day (March 1), Black Heritage Day (March 3), and Go Tejano Day (March 12) at the Crown Royal Ranch in NRG Park. Consumers (21+) were invited to the Crown Royal Ranch to enjoy murals from local artists, Jeremy Biggers and Floyd Mendoza , live music, Crown Royal specialty cocktails, exclusive takeaways and were encouraged to participate in the Purple Bag Project.

"Generosity is at the core of Crown Royal, and as a longstanding partner of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, it was certainly time to spotlight the incredible community of Houston and the people who've impacted the rodeo for 90+ years," said Hadley Schafer, Director, Crown Royal. "It's exciting to be part of an event with so much rich history and give rodeo goers the opportunity to tip their hats to those who keep rodeo culture thriving."

The whisky brand has also partnered with Houston-based lifestyle brand, Premium Goods , to create a limited-edition capsule collection that celebrates Houston's essence and rodeo fashion and culture with a Premium Goods twist. The collection, which features a co-branded canvas tote that honors Houstonians, was showcased at the Crown Royal Ranch throughout the two weekends.

"Crown Royal's commitment to supporting our troops personally touches home to me as a spouse, daughter, & sister of veterans," said Jennifer Ford, owner of Premium Goods. "It's an honor and a real pleasure to partner with a brand that shares my values and sincere appreciation for our troops and their sacrifices for freedom."

Crown Royal has also brought the Purple Bag Project to the Crown Royal Ranch at HLSR and will honor the spirit of the rodeo by giving back to the people who make it all happen. Crown Royal Purple Bags were transformed into "thank you" gifts by consumers, who signed a heartfelt card and chose the perfect supplies to include. Over the course of its six days of gratitude, consumers packed over 1,225 Crown Royal purple bags, benefiting thousands of rodeo volunteers – the folks who work behind the scenes to bring the Houston Rodeo to life.

Crown Royal and their rodeo partners have joined forces to celebrate cowboys and cowgirls who keep their communities thriving with the Crown Royal "Royal Rider" award. This year, the brand honored three of their Royal Riders – Tory Johnson, professional steer wrestler and 2018 PRCA Permit Challenge Champion, Wesley Silcox, Crown Royal Rider since 2013 and 2007 PRCA World Champion Bull Rider and Garrett Smith, one of the newest Crown Royal Riders and 3x National High School Finals Rodeo All-Around Champion – giving them a platform to tip their hat, say thank you to and celebrate those who have made an impact on their rodeo journey and career. Keep an eye out on Crown Royal's social pages in the coming weeks to hear more about these incredible stories!

Crown Royal invites consumers 21+ to tip their hats to the ones who are generous with their time to impact their communities. No matter how you decide to enjoy Crown Royal this rodeo season, remember to do so responsibly.

About Crown Royal

Crown Royal Canadian Whisky is the number-one selling Canadian whisky brand in the world and has a tradition as long and distinctive as its taste. Specially blended to commemorate a grand tour of Canada made by King George VI and Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain in 1939, Crown Royal's smooth, elegant flavor and gift-worthy presentation reflect its regal origins – it is considered the epitome of Canadian whisky. For more information, visit crownroyal.com. Crown Royal encourages all consumers to please enjoy responsibly.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO ) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage, and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $575 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2023 Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 28 – March 19. The 2023 World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings, took place Feb. 23 – 25. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com and connect with #RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news.

Media Contacts

Michelle Gattenio, DIAGEO

Michelle.Gattenio@diageo.com

Taylor

CrownRoyal@taylorstrategy.com

View original content:

SOURCE Crown Royal