EDAN Launches New Location in Peru to Bolster Its Latin Americas Footprint

LIMA, Peru, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edan Instruments, Inc. (300206.SZ), a healthcare company and medical device manufacturer, celebrated the Grand Opening of their newly established Peru office, Edan Diagnostics Peru S.A.C. (EDAN Peru), in Lima, with a ribbon cutting ceremony last Friday. The office, as the first operation hub of EDAN in Latin America, will provide services in support of the clients and end-users within the area, with special emphasis on the Andean region.

EDAN Peru Office Celebrates their Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony (PRNewswire)

The office is located at the financial center of Lima, San Isidro. One key objective of the Peru office is to broaden and deepen EDAN's relationship in the local market by providing timely pre-sale and post-sale support, especially in Peru and neighboring countries like Columbia, Bolivia, Ecuador, etc.

"Opening an office in Peru demonstrates our continuing commitment to the Latin American market. We've been in the market for decades. It is about time to elevate it to the next level. Localization has been our focus in recent decades. We have the core value of bringing high-quality medical equipment and solutions to our customers and making it a better living condition for human beings. And the EDAN team continues to deliver on that promise. Having EDAN staff closer to our clients in the region is a firm step for increasing the local impact." Ray Lun, the Director of the Americas market of EDAN, commented on the cocktail party after the ceremony.

According to the conversation, EDAN is committed to investing in the region with the goal of building the same strong customer base as the existing ones in the established market. "Latin America continues to be a strategically important region for EDAN. The opportunities for growth in the Andean region are outstanding. And there will be more to come in Latin America for sure."

For further information, visit https://www.edan.com/contactus/.

About EDAN Instruments, Inc.

EDAN is dedicated to improving the human condition around the world by delivering value-driven, innovative, and high-quality medical products and services, pioneering a comprehensive line of medical solutions that address a broad range of healthcare practices including Diagnostic ECG , OB/GYN , Ultrasound Imaging , In-Vitro Diagnostics , Patient Monitoring , Point-of-Care Testing , and Veterinary . Follow EDAN on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EDAN Instruments, Inc.