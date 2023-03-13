Purina Pro Plan and Tennis Superstar Venus Williams Team Up to Motivate Active Pets and Their Humans with the "Monday Like a Pro" Challenge

Pro Plan is challenging dog owners nationwide to collectively log one million active minutes with their dog each week to trigger a donation to non-profit Athletes for Animals

ST. LOUIS, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mondays can be tough, especially when you lose an hour of sleep. However, Pro Plan knows active dogs and their humans take challenges head-on and this is no different. That's why Pro Plan is partnering with tennis superstar Venus Williams to take Monday motivation to a whole new level with the "Monday Like a Pro" Challenge.

Starting the first Monday after Daylight Saving Time, March 13, through May 21, 2023, Venus and Team Pro Plan, a group of content creators and award-winning athletic pros including gold medalists Shaun White and Nastia Liukin along with pro football player Drew Brees, will issue weekly challenges. The team will invite pet parents nationwide to log active minutes with their dog, whether it's running, hiking or playing fetch, and experience the advanced nutrition of Pro Plan Sport.

"My dog Harry is such a huge part of my life. My dream is for him to have the longest life possible. So, I make sure he gets the nutrition he needs to keep him happy, healthy and by my side," said Williams. "I'm excited to partner with Pro Plan because not only does the nutrition of Pro Plan Sport provide high-performance fuel for active dogs like Harry, but we're also giving back to dogs in need through the 'Monday Like a Pro' Challenge."

For each week that active dog owners log one million collective minutes, Pro Plan will donate $15,000 (up to $150,000) to Athletes for Animals, a non-profit organization co-founded by former pro hockey player David Backes, that focuses on protecting homeless pets. Since 2013, Athletes for Animals has successfully connected athletes with a shared passion for animals, educated the public about responsible pet ownership, promoted pet adoption, raised funds and distributed grants to support best practices in animal welfare. This is the second year Pro Plan has partnered with Athletes for Animals, donating $125,000 in 2022.

Each week of the "Monday Like a Pro" Challenge, one person will be randomly selected to win a year's supply of Pro Plan dry dog food to experience firsthand the advanced nutrition of Pro Plan Sport. For official rules, and to get started logging your minutes, visit MondayLikeAProChallenge.com.

"Fueling my body with optimal nutrition is one of the most important things that I focus on, not just before my matches, but also on a daily basis," said Williams "That's something I want for my dog harry as well. When I go to practice, he goes to practice. If I go to the gym, Harry goes to the gym. With Pro Plan Sport, I know he's getting the nutrition he needs so he can stick by me on all our adventures."

Formulated for highly active, athletic dogs, Pro Plan Sport Performance formulas feature an optimized protein-to-fat ratio, real meat as the #1 ingredient, and high-quality nutrition specialized for each life stage; including new formulas for senior dogs and puppies. Feel confident knowing that you're fueling your dog's best throughout his active, adventurous life. To learn more about Pro Plan Sport, visit proplansport.com.

About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 8,700 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 51 million dogs and 65 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition. Purina Pro Plan is a leader in the advanced nutrition category, with more than 140 targeted formulas to help your pet thrive throughout every stage of life. For more information, visit www.proplan.com or follow @ProPlan on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

About Athletes for Animals

Athletes for Animals was founded in 2013 by Kelly and David Backes. Athletes for Animals is a united team of professional athletes with a shared passion for advocating, rescuing, and protecting the welfare of homeless pets nationwide. For the last ten years, the organization has successfully partnered with athletes to educate the public about responsible pet ownership, promote pet adoption, raise funds, and has distributed over one million in grant awards to support best practices in animal welfare. The vision is an increased respect for all companion animals, so that we can, "Team up for our greatest fans!"

