Carbon Offsets to Exceed 1B Tons for Carbon Market Exchange Ltd.

Diverse portfolio includes high-quality sites in Indonesia, Tanzania, Suriname and Belize

LANSING, Mich., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon Market Exchange Ltd. (CMX), a leader in originating and trading nature-based carbon offsets, has a carbon pipeline that now exceeds 1 billion tons. The Company's projects are at various stages of development and offsets are staged to begin dropping later this year. The CMX pipeline should exceed 25% of the world-wide market on a forward basis. The company will trade over 50 million tons of offsets in 2023, which represents over 15% of the expected trade volume worldwide.

"As our carbon offset pipeline exceeds 1B tons we are proud of the integrity and strong local partnerships in our work."

"We prioritize critical biodiversity areas and ensure local and indigenous communities benefit from carbon offsets creation," stated Shenna Fortner, CEO of Carbon Market Exchange Ltd. "The CMX team is proud to work with integrity and help communities gain access to capital needed for on-the-ground climate solutions."

Carbon Market Exchange Ltd. projects span the globe from Southeast Asia to Africa and include blue carbon, agroforestry and renewable energy projects.

"We address risk management by maintaining a diverse portfolio and using advanced modeling tools to mitigate financial exposure," stated General Counsel and CFO Ralph Carmichael. "No one project represents more than 5% of the CMX portfolio and the offsets are derived from numerous geographic and political regions, all with significant environmental impact."

Last year CMX launched its nature-based digital token XCO2, available on Polygon, an EVM compatible blockchain that provides cryptographic proof, transparency and accountability. Ten tokens are equal to 1 ton of carbon and each token is minted with 1000x negative carbon footprint.

Projects that contribute to the 1B ton achievement include:

Belize : Maya Forest Connection Corridor

Tanzania : Cashewnut Agroforestry Project, Mafia Reef in the Indian Ocean

Suriname : Forest and Community Preservation

Indonesia : Gorontalo Mangroves, East Kalimantan Rainforest

About Carbon Market Exchange

Established in 2021, Carbon Market Exchange Ltd. (CMX) is revolutionizing global conservation through market-based climate solutions. Its nature-based crypto token XCO2 makes meeting international climate targets more accessible and empowers local conservation. CMX has operations in the United States, Belize, Tanzania, Suriname and Indonesia and is dedicated to conserving 30% of the planet by 2030. Carbon Market Exchange Ltd. holds a certificate by Shariah Experts Ltd for its XCO2 token, which validates its alignment with Shariah principles.

Contact : Michele Fetting

PR@carbonmarketexchange.com

View original content:

SOURCE Carbon Market Exchange Ltd.