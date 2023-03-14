Chronosphere Selects FOLX Health to Provide LGBTQIA+-Centric Healthcare to its Queer and Trans Employees

In Partnership with the Queer and Trans Healthcare Provider, Chronosphere Employees Can Now Access End-To-End Virtual Primary Care, Gender-Affirming Care, Advocacy, and Community

BOSTON, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FOLX Health, the first digital healthcare service provider designed by and for the medical needs of the LBGTQIA+ community, today announced its latest employer partnership with Chronosphere, the leading provider of cloud native observability. The only cloud native observability platform that puts engineering organizations back in control by taming rampant data growth and cloud native complexity, Chronosphere's 250+ employees and their dependents will now have access to FOLX Health's end-to-end virtual primary care, HRT, PrEP, care navigation, content, and community.

"Since launching in 2020, FOLX Health's mission has always been to democratize the LGTBQIA+'s community access to equitable healthcare. Over the past year, in addition to a direct-to-consumer offering, we have started partnering directly with employers to reach their workforce. With 50 percent of queer and trans folks not out in the workplace , offering discreet healthcare benefits like ours is more vital than ever," said Liana Douillet Guzmán, CEO of FOLX Health. "I'm excited to add Chronosphere to our growing list of employers relying on FOLX Health to deliver competent, LGBTQIA+-centric care to their workforce."

FOLX Health provides expert, affirming healthcare to the queer and trans community through their skillfully trained clinicians, peer-to-peer support groups, expert-led support groups, library of resources, and enterprise solution that offers a supplementary solution to employers to give their employees the unique healthcare they need. Representation is vital for the LBGTQIA+ community in healthcare settings, where more than half of queer and trans people face discrimination while seeking medical care. FOLX Health leads with community at the forefront, taking the wants, needs, and feedback of their community into account and in return giving them the resources they deserve.

"We take diversity, equity, and inclusion seriously at Chronosphere. Beyond building internal employee resource groups, we understand that the onus is on us to provide all employees with the benefits and tools they need to lead their best lives - both personally and professionally," said Gabriela Serret-Campos, Global Head of People & Talent at Chronosphere. "Including FOLX in our benefit offerings underscores our commitment to all of our employees' well being, both physically and mentally. We are now providing them with the individualized healthcare they need - on their own terms."

This news comes on the heels of major milestones for both organizations. In January, Chronosphere raised $115M in venture funding at a $1.6 billion valuation. Earlier this month, FOLX Health was named one of the five companies creating a more equitable healthcare system as part of Fast Company's annual Most Innovative Companies issue. To learn more about FOLX Health, visit www.folxhealth.com .

Launched in December 2020, FOLX Health is an LGBTQIA+ healthcare service provider built to serve the community's specific needs. The company delivers a new standard of healthcare that's built to serve LGBTQIA+ people, rather than treat them as problems to be solved. FOLX Health provides end-to-end virtual primary care, HRT, PrEP, care navigation, content and community through a diverse network of queer and trans specialized providers. In January 2021, FOLX Health established the FOLX HRT Care Fund which redistributes financial resources from allies inside and outside of the LGBTQIA+ community to support trans, nonbinary, and intersex folks to access hormone replacement therapy care through FOLX.

Chronosphere is the only cloud native observability platform that puts engineering organizations back in control by taming rampant data growth and cloud native complexity while accelerating innovation. Faster alerts and issue resolution ensures responsive and reliable cloud native workloads underlying the most valuable services at leading organizations like DoorDash, Robinhood, and Abnormal Security. Teams at organizations of all sizes trust Chronosphere to help them drive competitive advantage and world-class customer experiences while reducing engineering burnout and eliminating lock-in. Chronosphere is a remote-first company, backed by Geodesic Capital, GV, Glynn Capital, Greylock, Lux Capital, General Atlantic, Addition and Founders Fund. For more information, visit https://chronosphere.io or follow @chronosphereio.

