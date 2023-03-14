Leading IT services and cybersecurity firm, Sourcepass, continues to invest in their client's experience through strategic hire of Chief Operating Officer

As Sourcepass' Chief Operating Officer, Daman Wood will oversee daily business operations, providing strategic direction to deliver an outstanding client experience.

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourcepass, a leading IT services and cybersecurity firm, has named Daman Wood as its new Chief Operating Officer.

Sourcepass engages in digitizing the way small and mid-sized businesses access innovative IT solutions by making strategic acquisitions in the IT Managed Services space. Sourcepass is committed to eliminating the challenges that SMBs face worldwide, allowing them to focus on their core business. (PRNewswire)

Daman brings 25 years of leadership experience building disruptive and world class brands in software and technology-based solutions. In his new role, he will oversee daily business operations and lead the service, project, and technical teams, providing strategic direction to deliver an outstanding client experience.

"Daman is a proven leader in building advanced technical and service operations over the course of his career."

"Daman's strategic addition to our team adds fuel to our growth journey while remaining committed to providing an IT services experience that client's love," said Sourcepass CEO, Chuck Canton. "Daman is a proven leader in building advanced technical and service operations over the course of his career."

"Throughout my career, I've been passionate about leading my teams in a way that aligns operational function to maximize client impact," said Wood. "With our mission to provide an IT experience clients love, I am excited at the opportunity to deliver results that can have a resounding impact that elevates our client's businesses."

Prior to joining Sourcepass, Daman was COO of Trax Group, a global leader in Transportation Spend Management (TSM) and COO of MDSL, a global leader in Technology Expense Management software and service, leading the organization through a successful merger in 2017 and delivering a world-class client experience that resulted in company growth exceeding 25% year over year. Daman has also held senior leadership roles at Vonage, Telesphere, Airband, Sparkplug and XO Communications in addition to previously serving as a board member of the Arizona Technology Council.

Daman has a Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point and Master of Business Administration from Arizona State University, W.P. Carey.

About Sourcepass

Sourcepass puts you in control of your digital universe by providing the right blend of technologies working seamlessly and powerfully, enabling you to transform your business. For more information on how Sourcepass is revolutionizing the IT space through M&A and innovative client service delivery or to discuss receiving an IT experience that client's love, please visit us at www.sourcepass.com.

