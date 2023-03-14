MEGA 2023: Discover infinite possibilities in creative media

SUZHOU, China, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Third MEGA International Creative Media Festival is now accepting submissions for outstanding short films and creative media works. The on-site festival will take place from 12 to 18 May 2023 in Suzhou, China.

Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University's School of Film and TV Arts (PRNewswire)

Hosted by the Academy of Film and Creative Technologies at Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU), the festival focuses on diverse forms of creative media and features activities including a conference and exhibition of new media works. It aims to explore the development of film, television, and new media arts and to facilitate communication between students and industry professionals.

The selection of submissions for the festival involves a three-stage review by the organising committee, XJTLU academic staff, and industry professionals, including renowned directors, producers, and executives such as Joe Cheung, former chair of the Hong Kong Film Awards Association, and You-Ning Lee, former chair of the Asia-Pacific Film Festival and the Taiwan Film Production Association. The winning works will have the opportunity to be exhibited at XJTLU's Dolby 4K Cinema.

The first MEGA was held in 2021. Since then, the event has continued to grow in popularity, attracting increasing numbers of talented creators who share a passion for multimedia art and collaboration.

The second MEGA featured 215 submissions from 69 universities worldwide, including narrative and documentary films, experimental works, music videos, games, virtual reality, and installation art. The festival held online exhibitions of shortlisted works, graduate works, and digital media art. The festival also held the second Film, New Media, and Creative Technology Summit, which was broadcast live on NetEase News, attracting over 1.8 million viewers.

Previous MEGA festivals were open only to student submissions. However, this year, to encourage diverse creative works, the Festival has opened a competition for professionals as well.

Participants can submit works and related materials to https://filmfreeway.com/MEGA-XJTLU. The closing date for submissions is 15 April 2023. For more information, please visit: https://www.xjtlu.edu.cn/en/study/departments/academy-of-film-and-creative-technology/mega

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University