MyFitnessPal and UCLA Partner to Uncover the Science of Success: How and Why Users Reach Their Health and Fitness Goals

Dr. Zhaoping Li, MD, Director of the UCLA Center for Human Nutrition, will examine nearly 1.4 Billion points of MyFitnessPal app data to discover patterns of success, providing insight and guidance to help people better reach their goals

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MyFitnessPal , the No. 1 global nutrition and fitness tracking app, is partnering with the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), to help members understand what habits are needed to successfully reach their health and fitness goals. MyFitnessPal data from 550,000 users across almost two years will be analyzed by UCLA Chief of the Division of Clinical Nutrition and Director of the Center for Human Nutrition, Dr. Zhaoping Li, MD, to look for patterns in tracking behavior that signify success. The data shared with UCLA will be de-identified to preserve user privacy.

MyFitnessPal

"MyFitnessPal has billions of pieces of data that tell a story: what people eat and when, their exercise, and even water intake. Dr. Li and her team are digging into that data so we can find out: what makes people successful in reaching health and wellness goals?" says Tricia Han, CEO of MyFitnessPal. "It's an exciting project and I can't think of a better partner to do this with than the analytical minds at UCLA, with Dr. Li at the helm. Whether you want to lose weight, gain muscle, or run a marathon, we hope to uncover the secrets to success that will help not only our members, but millions of people around the world."

The analysis by Dr. Li and her team will look at data points such as number of times food is logged per week, if the user logs water intake, the amount of exercise per week, types of exercise tracked, and more. The data will then be segmented by age, gender, and other demographic information to dive deeper to understand patterns in the populations of users likely to reach their goals.

"The question we really want to explore in this case is: what are the right habits to form in order to reach success with our nutrition and fitness?" says Dr. Li. "It's important to fuel our bodies with proper nutrition, which MyFitnessPal helps users track, so UCLA is in a unique position to explore the data and uncover these signifying markers of success."

Results of Dr. Li's data analysis is expected to be announced in late Spring 2023.

About MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is the #1 global nutrition and food tracking app for achieving health goals. Since 2005, MyFitnessPal has empowered over 200 million users in over 120 countries to log food intake, record exercise activity and weight, track wellness habits, and achieve their health and fitness goals. As one of the world's most trusted and leading resources on nutrition, MyFitnessPal's mission is to ignite powerful nutrition and wellness change in members by empowering them to succeed on their own terms through personalized data-led insights, guidance, and unwavering support. With one of the largest food databases in the world comprising over 14 million foods, access to over 500 recipes, over 150 workout routines, 200 exercise demos and over 35 connected fitness partners, MyFitnessPal provides users with tools for positive healthy change. The MyFitnessPal app is available on the App Store and Google Play store. To learn more, visit www.myfitnesspal.com or follow MyFitnessPal on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok and Twitter .

About UCLA

As a public research university, University of California, Los Angeles' mission is the creation, dissemination, preservation and application of knowledge for the betterment of global society. UCLA combines the close-knit learning environment of a spirited public school with the endless opportunities of a world-class city. Located in beautiful Westwood, minutes from Hollywood and the downtown city center of Los Angeles, the university offers everything students need to reach their full potential.

