Supermicro Expands Storage Solutions Portfolio for Intensive I/O Workloads with Industry Standard Based All-Flash Servers Utilizing EDSFF E3.S, and E1.S Storage Drives Across Multiple Product Lines

New Server Addresses Critical Need for a High-Density Petascale Storage System in a Balanced NUMA Architecture

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for Cloud, AI/ML, Storage, and 5G/Edge, is announcing the latest addition to its revolutionary ultra-high performance, high-density petascale class all-flash NVMe server family. Supermicro systems in this high-performance storage product family will support the next-generation EDSFF form factor, including the E3.S and E1.S devices, in form factors that accommodate 16- and 32 high-performance PCIe Gen5 NVMe drive bays.

The initial offering of the updated product line will support up to one-half of a petabyte of storage space in a 1U 16 bay rackmount system, followed by a full petabyte of storage space in a 2U 32 bay rackmount system for both Intel and AMD PCIe Gen5 platforms. All of the Supermicro systems that support either the E1.S or E3.s form factors enable customers to realize the benefits in various application-optimized servers.

EDSFF (Enterprise and Datacenter Standard Form Factor) is an industry standard developed by and maintained by the SNIA. This group continues to develop standards for data center storage and specifications. The EDSFF specified storage devices are available in a range of capacities and performance and have increased scalability and serviceability compared to previous generations of storage devices. EDSFF form factor storage uses the NVMe protocol with the same PCIe interface and edge connectors.

"Supermicro continues to address our users' requirements with innovative solutions for today's and tomorrow's workloads," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "With up to a petabyte of storage in a standard rackmount system, users can quickly access tremendous amounts of data at their fingertips. The new storage system is compact and energy efficient and will give our users the lowest latency and highest bandwidth in the industry. The performance and capacity of these new systems enable customers to gain insight using advanced AI technologies. Using our building block architecture, we can bring the latest technologies to market faster, giving users advanced systems as part of our Total IT Solutions rack scale offerings."

As the evolution of CPU, GPU, and memory technologies continue to increase the speed and quantity of data processed by modern compute clusters, enhanced storage performance is also necessary to feed the data to applications without becoming a bottleneck that slows the entire system down. Supermicro's Petascale All-Flash servers offer industry-leading storage performance and capacity, enabling customers to reduce the number of rackmount systems needed to fulfill their hot- and warm-tier storage requirements, reducing TCO.

The new Intel based systems are powered by dual 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors up to 270W TDP and contain up to 32 DIMMs of DDR5-4800MHz memory, for a total of 8TB of memory. In addition, 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors power the AMD based systems up to 350W TDP and 24 DIMMs of DDR5-4800MHz memory. These systems are designed for computationally intense applications with massive I/O requirements and large in-memory requirements.

Two full-height half-length PCIe Gen5 x16 slots support advanced xPUs, and smart NICs, allowing users to streamline operations using the emerging NVMe-Over-Fabric or GPU-accelerated storage that is now disrupting traditional IT. Two additional Supermicro PCIe Gen5 x16 AIOM (Advanced I/O Module) slots provide enhanced field serviceability and plug-in compatibility with a broad spectrum of off-the-shelf OCP 3.0 networking cards. The all-new NUMA balance symmetrical architecture reduces latency by providing the shortest signal paths to the drives, a balance of bandwidth to the storage, and flexible networking options. The symmetrical design also facilitates smooth airflow over the entire system, allowing the use of more powerful processors.

