Tenstorrent Opens Tokyo office to Build Computers for AI

TOKYO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenstorrent, a next-generation computing company that builds computers for AI is pleased to announce the establishment of its Japanese subsidiary Tenstorrent Japan K.K. to bring Tenstorrent's industry-leading RISC-V and AI/ML products to Japan. Tenstorrent Japan K.K. will enable Japanese companies to reclaim leadership in super-computing and high-performance computing, while also enabling companies in Japan to establish leadership positions in AI and ML.

Tenstorrent is a start-up company founded in 2016 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Tenstorrent is well-known in the computing industry for its CEO, Jim Keller, who led the designs of innovative processors for Tesla, Apple, AMD, and Intel. Tenstorrent has assembled a team of outstanding engineers to develop the rapidly expanding AI accelerators and RISC-V processors.

Tenstorrent is establishing this subsidiary in response to the rapidly expanding AI market in Japan. Tenstorrent Japan K.K. will handle all sales and support for Tenstorrent's customers in Japan as well as providing intellectual property for its RISC-V and AI processors that will be deployed in markets such as automotive, enterprise, edge device, HPC, and supercomputers. Tenstorrent Japan will be led by industry veteran Mamoru Nakano.

Tenstorrent's executive leadership has deep roots in Japan, as evidenced by its recent hire of David Bennett, former CEO and President of NEC Personal Computers, as its Chief Customer Officer. "During my time leading NEC PC, I could see how rapidly the AI market was growing in Japan. It is important to me to get our Japanese subsidiary up and running as quickly as possible," said Bennett. "I am proud that this company will be led by Mamoru Nakano, who knows the Japanese market intimately and is a passionate leader who will drive our growth both in our AI and RISC-V businesses. I will also devote a significant part of my time to ensure our company's success in Japan."

Mamoru Nakano brings decades of high-tech leadership experience to Tenstorrent Japan and is one of the country's leading experts in AI/ML solutions. Prior to joining Tenstorrent, Nakano was the Country Manager of Graphcore in Japan where he led all sales, marketing, and customer engagement efforts. Prior to Graphcore, Nakano was Country Manager of Cray Japan for 16 years where he drove solid growth and scaled the business. Prior to Cray, Nakano was the GM of HPC and Linux business for all of Asia for HP.

"Tenstorrent is poised for a breakout year, and hiring Mamoru Nakano shows how serious we are about succeeding Japan," said Jim Keller. "AI and RISC-V are both at pivotal points of growth in Japan, and having Nakano at the helm gives me confidence that we are on the right track to succeed there. I am excited to support our customers in Japan by attending Japan's RISC-V Conference in May to deliver a keynote there."

