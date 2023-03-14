Trualta Appoints Nastran Andersen as Chief Revenue Officer

Andersen plans expansion into new markets during period of high growth

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trualta , the market leader in family caregiver education, named Nastran Andersen as its Chief Revenue Officer in November, following a nationwide search. Andersen comes to Trualta with more than 25 years of executive experience within the healthcare IT industry.

Headshot of Nastran Andersen, Chief Revenue Officer, Trualta (PRNewswire)

Trualta names Nastran Andersen as Chief Revenue Officer and expands into new markets during high growth period.

"I am already blown away by the impact Nastran has made on our organization in just a few months," said Jonathan Davis, Trualta CEO. "Nastran brings extensive healthcare experience and a stellar track record during a critical time for our growth."

As Chief Revenue Officer, Andersen will lead overall growth strategy across the organization, overseeing sales, marketing, and client success, as well as strategic partnerships and market expansion.

Andersen most recently led A5 Advisory, a revenue advisory consulting firm serving high growth, private equity-backed technology companies. Prior to founding A5 Advisory she worked with Fortune 10 and Fortune 500 companies, among others, in capacities including sales, marketing and corporate strategy. Her background includes strategic planning and infrastructure, program development, partner relationships, marketing and sales.

"I'm very excited to be part of the Trualta team, as I see tremendous potential in the company's mission to empower families, friends, and communities to become confident caregivers," Andersen said. "I have the opportunity to work alongside a talented team to drive growth for our organization while making a meaningful impact in the lives of others."

About Trualta

Trualta's online learning platform supports families managing care for loved ones at home by offering on-demand, personalized, skills-based training. In partnership with innovative healthcare payers, providers, and government and social service organizations, Trualta improves care at a lower cost. Currently available in 31 states, Trualta's evidence-based offering is proving that trained, confident family caregivers can improve health outcomes and reduce costs.

Media Contact

Brandon Dahl

Marketing Director at Trualta

brandon@trualta.com

(PRNewsfoto/Trualta) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trualta