Wingstop Brings Tournament Moments to Life with Three New Flavors: Pure Mayhem, Crunch Time and Meltdown

Made specially for basketball viewing, the new flavors can be tasted in the Full Court Meal

DALLAS, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) knows that the tournament is a full sensorial experience with highs, lows and every emotion in between. But until now, taste has been a missing piece. To bring tournament moments to fans' tastebuds, Wingstop introduced three new flavors: Pure Mayhem, Crunch Time and Meltdown. Serving as the perfect sampling opportunity, the brand also launched a new Full Court Meal with 12 classic wings, eight boneless wings, a large fry and two dips for only $20.99 on Wingstop.com and the app.

Made specially for basketball viewing, Wingstop launched three new flavors that capture the essence of the tournament, which can be tasted in the Full Court Meal. (PRNewswire)

Adding to Wingstop's starting lineup of 11 bold, distinctive flavors, the following limited-time craveable flavors and the Full Court Meal are available all tournament long at U.S. restaurants now through April 3, 2022:

Pure Mayhem: In an unprecedented turn of events that will shock the crowd, Wingstop's signature sweet and savory fry seasoning is now available on fans favorite proteins.





Crunch Time: A clutch mashup of two fan favorites – Hot Honey Rub and Lemon Pepper – delivered just in the nick of time, this flavor combines sweet honey and zesty lemon in a fiery dry rub.





Meltdown: Sure to bring tears to fans eyes during the most emotionally charged tournament moments, this flavor tastes like savory garlic, tossed with bold Cajun seasoning and a buttery parmesan finish.

"We know where flavor fans will be this month - watching their favorite teams while eating wings, and Wingstop does it best," said Michael Skipworth, Wingstop's President & CEO. "We're feeding into the frenzy with flavors that are as bold as the bracket busting, on-court moments."

As tournament watchers are glued to their TVs, delivery is made easy by visiting Wingstop.com or the Wingstop app.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises more than 1,950 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and use of a best-in-class technology platform, all while offering classic and boneless wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches, always cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

In fiscal year 2022, Wingstop's system-wide sales increased 16.8% to approximately $2.7 billion, marking the 19th consecutive year of same store sales growth. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, our system is comprised of independent franchisees, or brand partners, who account for approximately 98% of Wingstop's total restaurant count of 1,959 as of December 31, 2022.

A key to this business success and consumer fandom stems from The Wingstop Way, which includes a core value system of being Authentic, Entrepreneurial, Service-minded, and Fun. The Wingstop Way extends to the brand's environmental, social and governance platform as Wingstop seeks to provide value to all stakeholders.

Rounding out a strong year in 2022, the Company made Technomic 500's "Fastest Growing Franchise" list, was ranked #16 on Entrepreneur Magazine's "Franchise 500," won Fast Casual's Excellence in Food Safety award, and was named to Fast Company's "The World's Most Innovative Companies" list ranking #4 in the dining category. For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop and follow @Wingstop on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Learn more about Wingstop's involvement in its local communities at www.wingstopcharities.org.

Media Contact

Maddie Lupori

media@wingstop.com

Wingstop Logo (PRNewsfoto/Wingstop Restaurants Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wingstop Restaurants Inc.