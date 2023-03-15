10 Ways to Know If You're a Master Backyarder, Says The TurfMutt Foundation

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the TurfMutt Foundation, which advocates for the care and use of our backyards, community parks, and other green spaces around us, 2023 is the year of the master backyarder. "Backyarding" is the act of taking activities normally done indoors to the great outdoors such as our yards and parks. Today, people are elevating their outdoor life to master backyarder status.

Time to relax? They go outside. Have a web call? They set up their laptop on their deck or patio.

"For Master Backyarders, living and working outdoors is an integral part of everyday life," explains Kris Kiser, president & CEO of the TurfMutt Foundation. "Time to relax? They go outside. Have a web call? They set up their laptop on their deck or patio. Have a party to throw? They do it in their backyard."

So how do you know if you are a Master Backyarder? The TurfMutt Foundation says to ask yourself these questions:

Do you use your yard for recreation, like parties and barbeques? Do you take work outside, like a laptop on a deck or a study session under a shade tree? Have you created an outdoor fun zone in your backyard for your kids and pets? Do you use your yard as a place to be still and de-stress? Have you staged a "staycation" for your family in your own backyard? Do you recognize your backyard as an urban habitat that is an important part of the connected ecosystem? Do you plant with pollinators and other backyard wildlife in mind? Have you added a mix of trees, shrubs, grass and flowering plants to your yard, putting the right plant in the right place? Have you used your backyard or community park as a living science lab to teach kids hands-on STEM lessons? Are you an outdoor evangelist who shares with friends and family about the benefits of getting outside, starting in your own backyard?

If you answered yes to the majority of the questions above, congratulations! You are mastering outdoor life.

"Master backyarders are inspirational, and we should all strive to level up our outdoor living to this status," Kiser concludes. "This spring is the perfect time to take the next step to living life more outdoors."

About the TurfMutt Foundation

About the TurfMutt Foundation

TurfMutt was created by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute's (OPEI) TurfMutt Foundation and has reached more than 70 million children, educators and families since 2009.

