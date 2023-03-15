6clicks Launches Global System Integrator Program with Appointment of Mark Harris and Formation of 6clicks Labs to Accelerate GRC Innovation

Former KPMG global GRC leader joins 6clicks to lead GSI program and new 6clicks Labs to advance RegTech for all global system integrators

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 6clicks, the GRC innovators, today announced a comprehensive Global System Integrator program with the appointment of former KPMG global GRC leader Mark Harris appointed to manage the program, and the formation of 6clicks Labs to advance RegTech technology and practices. The 6clicks GSI program is designed to accelerate and broaden GRC innovation and digital transformation and move away from manual and piecemeal solutions. The program is open to all qualified GSIs.

"While our platform has been instrumental for companies to readily adopt best-of processes for next-generation GRC, we wanted to empower GSIs with the ability to drive GRC transformation for their customers and leverage the full value of our platform," said Anthony Stevens, Co-Founder and CEO, 6clicks. "We are thrilled to have Mark Harris head this industry focus area and, at the same time, use the new 6clicks Lab to enable GSIs to manage specialized content for their clients, including their own proprietary templates, rules and guidance."

Mark Harris has joined 6clicks specifically to lead the new GSI program. Fluent in GRC and a former auditor himself, Mark has over 30 years of experience providing Risk Management and Internal Audit services for a variety of clients within the APAC region. Over the last 25 years he has focused on business development for several large GRC vendors, including MetricStream, BWise and SAI Global, and more recently he headed up Global Sales for KPMG RiskHub. Drawing on this experience, he has been responsible for landing several clients, including the likes of Westpac, Telstra, Woodside, Coca Cola Amatil and IAG, and serving in National, Regional and Global roles. Earlier in his career, Mark was Deputy CEO of Adelaide Oval and has event-managed international cricket, concerts including Fleetwood Mac and Neil Diamond and the Rugby World Cup.

As part of the Global System Integrator Program, 6clicks Labs focuses on helping GSIs develop complex solutions and achieve better business outcomes through the development of innovative solutions that that will drive the future of RegTech. 6clicks Labs offers GSIs, customers advisory services along with the skilled resources required to take these ideas to completion.

The 6clicks Labs has a multi-disciplinary team to help evolve and bring to life technology-enabled solutions that includes:

Program Managers

Business Analysts

System Architects

Go-to-Market specialists

How it works

The 6clicks Labs team will work together exclusively on the agreed focus area during the innovation cycle, and for six months after release

The 6clicks engineering teams will develop extensions to the 6clicks platform in line with defined solution objectives

The team will strive to push the boundaries of the platform with integrated OpenAI and the 6clicks AI engine

Over 78% of businesses are looking to migrate quickly from manual processes, spreadsheets or legacy platforms to next-generation GRC platforms. 6clicks provides a unique proprietary Hub & Spoke platform specifically designed for advisors, consultants and managed service providers helping clients adopt leading GRC processes. The platform can be adapted based on advisors' intellectual property and tailored to meet a range of domain-specific requirements across jurisdictions and industries around the world. The platform then gives advisors a turn-key solution for clients in minutes.

"The 6clicks platform has been uniquely designed for businesses and advisors that provides a great opportunity for firms to digitize their service offerings in related areas like cybersecurity, ESG, privacy, tax and audit." said, John Meacock, former Global Vice-Chair and Global Chief Strategy Officer at Deloitte and currently a non-executive director of 6clicks.

Owing to the background of the founders, the 6clicks platform, launched in 2020, was purpose- built for the GSI market and is now permeating enterprise organizations as well. 6clicks customers include Fortune 500 companies, with over 5,000 users on the platform.

Request a demo of 6clicks here: https://www.6clicks.com/get-started

About 6clicks

Recognizing the immense challenges facing risk and compliance teams, 6clicks was founded to apply the power of AI within a productive management framework to exponentially advance teams. Aside from being fast to implement and easy to use, 6clicks is making waves in the market through:

Hub & Spoke architecture – designed from the ground up to support multi-tenanted distributed deployment - perfect for large enterprises, advisors and MSPs.

Hailey, the 6clicks AI engine that does in seconds what would take weeks, including compliance mapping and policy gap analysis, and now control set and control description automation – a boon for compliance professionals.

Fully integrated content – no 'uploads', external data feeds or a lack of traceability – all you need is baked into the platform.

As the name suggests (read: "The founder's story: How 6clicks was born and what's behind the name"), 6clicks makes it easy to manage risk and compliance—faster and with greater accuracy, consistency and scalability. Designed for advisors and businesses and powered by AI and integrated content, 6clicks is taking on giants like ServiceNow, Diligent, OneTrust, RSA Archer and Galvanize by reinventing how automated GRC operates.

View original content:

SOURCE 6clicks