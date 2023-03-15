Axinn Welcomes Experienced Patent Litigator Brian Johnson to Washington, D.C. Office

WASHINGTON, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding its bench of accomplished technology patent litigators, Axinn is pleased to announce that Brian Johnson has joined the firm's Intellectual Property Group as partner in the Washington, D.C. office. Johnson brings deep experience representing clients from various technological industries before the International Trade Commission ("ITC") and district courts.

"Brian is a very complementary addition to our D.C. office and existing technology practice," said Matthew Becker, Axinn's Managing Partner. "Over the last several years, Axinn has continued to invest in growing our intellectual property offerings in the technology sector, and Brian's Section 337 experience and engineering background aligns perfectly with our achievements and objectives in that field."

Johnson works with clients in a range of technologies including processors, cellular communications, security tags, mobile devices, gaming systems, and other consumer electronics. At the ITC, Johnson has successfully represented respondents defending against exclusionary remedies as well as complainants, proving violations tied to fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory ("FRAND") patent license terms. Prior to entering private practice, Johnson served as a patent examiner at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Chad Landmon, Chair of Axinn's Intellectual Property Group, added, "Our clients will certainly benefit from Brian's PTO background and extensive experience handling SEP/FRAND disputes. We are excited to welcome him to our team."

"The reputation of Axinn attorneys' exceptional results for clients, both in and out of the courtroom, precedes them," said Johnson. "I am looking forward to working alongside Axinn's established patent trial lawyers who are at the top of their game."

