BEAR GRYLLS AND OUTDOORS.COM UNVEIL DARING PROGRAMMING SLATE

INCLUDES FIRST EVER DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FROM JESSIE GRYLLS (BEAR'S SON) AND BOLD NEW CONTENT FROM ADVENTURE EXPERTS MEG HINE AND THE TURNER TWINS

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following Bear Grylls and Savage Ventures' recent acquisition, Outdoors.com is announcing a bold and daring new content schedule to kick start its relaunch as the home of adventure that will equip, educate and empower everyone to explore the great outdoors.

(PRNewswire)

The new programming will be anchored by Bear's own exclusive contributions and content, and expanded upon by Bear's hand-picked contributors. Bear has invited some of the world's most exciting adventurers to join him on Outdoors.com, including survival consultant, expedition leader, TV host and author Meg Hines and world record holding explorers, The Turner Twins.

Outdoors.com has also greenlit and will host the first documentary feature from Bear's son, Jesse Grylls, which captures his first-ever BASE jumping expedition in Mongolia. This documentary will air exclusively on the platform with early access for Outdoors+ members.

Both Hines and The Turner Twins will be sharing their expert POVs on gear and travel, as well as how-tos and safety tips via articles, video and direct contact with the Outdoors.com community. In addition they'll be taking Outdoors.com on some incredible adventures, recapping epic kite-surfing and mountaineering trips, as well as Arctic explorations and more. Upcoming editorials include safest ways to move in avalanche country, five ways to create shelter when you don't have a tent and the best winter goggles and hiking boots to buy this season.

Outdoors.com is the home of adventure, with exclusive news and content, commerce, engaging community-based initiatives, newsletters, message forums and expert guidance on the best outdoor gear to buy.

Bear Grylls is one of the most notable faces of adventure globally. He is also a bestselling author and philanthropist. His worldwide TV shows include the legendary Discovery Channel hit 'Man vs. Wild' and 'Running Wild with Bear Grylls,' now in their eighth season on National Geographic and Disney+. Grylls also stars in the two-time Emmy Award-winning interactive Netflix series 'You vs. Wild,' where viewers decide what adventure he tackles.

Outdoors+ gives subscribers a much deeper dive into the world of adventure, exclusive content, merch, the chance to attend Q+As with Bear Grylls, in-person community meetups and events and free outdoor guides. A portion of Outdoors+ net proceeds will be donated to the World Lands Trust, a cause hand-selected by Bear Grylls.

"The OUTDOORS has the power to challenge and unites us all in a way that is hard to describe. But one thing I've learned is that I am always somehow happier and calmer when outdoors and following that adventure calling." Said Bear Grylls who then added "That's the goal of OUTDOORS.com, to inspire, to equip and to empower people around the world to live their adventures. We want to resource and equip people for their own challenges, and to always have loving and protecting our planet at the very heart of that mission."

Savage Ventures Partner Sam Savage commented: "We could not be more excited about the opportunity to build the biggest media platform in the outdoors space with the most iconic adventurer in the world. This platform and partnership will allow us to make a truly positive impact on this planet, and empower people to enjoy the journey through content that equips their exploration."

A former British Special Forces soldier, Grylls went on to become one of the youngest-ever climbers of Mt. Everest despite having broken his back just 18 months earlier. Since conquering Everest, he has hosted more extreme adventure TV shows globally than anyone else in history. His 'Running Wild' guests have included President Obama, Roger Federer, Julia Roberts, Channing Tatum, Prime Minister Modi of India, and many others.

About Savage Ventures

Savage Ventures is a Nashville-based venture operator that invests in, acquires, and operates high-growth digital-first businesses. In June 2021, it sold its sports media company OutKick to FOX, less than 1 year after its launch. Its current portfolio includes the seminal music publication American Songwriter, video production and creative services division Savage Media, sports betting and online gambling media conglomerate Savage Sports, and direct to consumer healthcare brand MyDrHank, among others. The company's partners and principals have collectively created $450M in enterprise value over the past 5 years. Learn more at https://savage.ventures/.

CONTACT:

Theo Dumont,

tdumont@infamouspr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Savage Ventures