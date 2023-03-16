The 7th Design Intelligence Award Global Ceremony - 2022 Award Ceremony & 2023 Call for Entry Launched

SHAOXING, China, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th Design Intelligence Award (DIA) Global Ceremony - 2022 Award Ceremony & 2023 Call for Entry was held in Zhejiang province, China on the evening of March 12. The winners of the highest award - the Gold Award were IFBOT X3 Solar Panel Cleaning Robot from Suzhou Ifbot Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. and the Pangu Drug Molecule Model to Accelerate Drug Discovery with AI from Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

(PRNewswire)

At the ceremony, the China Academy of Art (CAA), the international designer organizations connected by DIA, Chinese and foreign art academies and digital technology and advanced manufacturing firms jointly launched the International Design Intelligence Union (DIU).

On April 9, 2022, the 7th DIA kicked off globally. Themed "Design Collaboration", the award aimed to break the barriers to the growth of people, things and the world and establish a new international integration relationship, attracting considerable attention and numerous participants in the design sector and beyond. The 7th DIA received 8,010 entries from 70 countries and regions worldwide. In particular, the DIA focuses on implementing the "DIA Design United Nations Program". Now, it has international work offices in 13 countries and 12 sub-contest areas, which have pooled 600 experts in many fields from nearly 37 countries/regions in its innovative talent bank. At the Award Ceremony, 322 award-winning works were announced, and the top 29 design works competing for the Gold Award, Silver Award, and Copper Award from the Product Group as well as the Future Talent Award and Young Talents Award from the Concept Group were highlighted.

On the occasion of the 8th Anniversary of DIA, the China Academy of Art, the international designer organizations connected by DIA, Chinese and foreign art academies and digital technology and advanced manufacturing companies jointly launched the DIU. Adopting a vision on high-quality innovation and development in the new era and upholding the principles of "openness, innovation, collaboration and sharing", DIU pursues the ultimate goal of "focusing on the industry, embracing the world and shaping the future". Driven by smart and information technologies for the integration of art, technology and business, DIU promotes the integration and innovation of smart designs and attracts diverse participation in collaborative innovation between "governments, enterprises, universities research institutes and end-users", thus creating an exchange and synergy platform with global influence, building a cross-sectoral network that deeply integrates design innovation into intelligent manufacturing, advancing industrial upgrades and social progress.

Ifbot, the developer of the Gold Award winner IFBOT X3 Solar Panel Cleaning Robot, pioneers the concept of "PV intelligent cleaning robot". It includes the design of a "crawler-type" mobile sucker for the cleaning of PV arrays. The vacuum PV cleaning robot is free of the many demerits of traditional cleaning equipment, such as heavy weight, poor portability, inconvenient deployment and short battery life. This product has broken the constraints of established concepts and redefined the portable PV cleaning robot. Being small in size, light in weight, smart and eco-friendly, it is capable of waterless cleaning. It is a PV cleaning robot accessible to thousands of households.

Pangu Drug Molecule Model to Accelerate Drug Discovery with AI, another Gold Award winner, is a platform to assist researchers in accelerating drug research and development with AI. With the strong computing power supported by the cloud and AI model, it makes the whole process of drug R&D visible and perceptible. Its multi-dimensional visual designs improve the readability of complex medical data. Powered by computer simulation technology and molecular dynamics, the product can minimize the knowledge and skills required for researchers. The intelligent recommendation of medical knowledge map and path record design enable scientific research and exploration to be more efficient, and the saved path records of research become visual and traceable.

The 2023 Call for Entry of the 8th DIA concurrently commenced with the core theme of "Design Evolution". The evolution of design represents the evolution of human life, and design evolution is not only the qualitative change of practices but also the evolution of values and design thinking patterns. With the ongoing interconnection of tech and design concepts, design has shifted from satisfying basic needs to creating new needs and from independent existence to integration. In an ever-changing era, the 8th DIA invites designers around the world to explore and reveal new forms of design evolution amidst the ongoing evolution of the world.

Design firms, design teams, employed designers, independent designers and young designers can submit their entries before the deadline of June 30, 2023 (24:00, UTC+8) at DIA website (www.di-award.org ). Participants will have an opportunity to grab a share of the RMB 5 million award fund. Winners will receive a prize of up to RMB1 million. In an ever-changing era, the 8th DIA invites designers around the world to explore and reveal new forms of design evolution amidst the ongoing evolution of the world.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE China Academy of Art