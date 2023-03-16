DXC Technology Recognized as a Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services

ASHBURN, Va., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

DXC's Modern Workplace Services include Modern Device Management, Digital Support Services, Intelligent Collaboration and Workplace Asset Management.

"We are extremely proud of the progress we've made reinventing our Modern Workplace solution to focus on improving the employee experience. We're investing heavily in continual innovation with our Experience Platform DXC Uptime, as well as our unique approach to helping organizations improve both employee sentiment and operational delivery," said Mike McDaniel, President, Modern Workplace, DXC Technology. "We believe this recognition reinforces the value of our offering and the excellence that we consistently deliver to our customers."

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

